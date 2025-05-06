Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

116 properties total found
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale log house with another house on the territory and 2 garages.Address: D. Zhdanovichi…
$270,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
For sale cottage in ST "Krinichanka" - an ideal place for a comfortable country holiday! In …
$84,900
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Spacious two-storey house for sale in an ecologically clean area (D. Tarasovo, Minsk distric…
$380,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
The house is sold in the village of Kryzhovka The total area of ​​27 m2. gas is running …
$120,000
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 295 m²
For sale cottage -75% readiness in the village of Lyakhovshchyna, 11 km from the Moscow Ring…
$135,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 239 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house in the suburbs of Minsk? >> Pay attention to this beau…
$500,000
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 443 m²
Exclusive offer: chic cottage, Tarasovo village!Projected Street. 3 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,19M
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
For sale cottage only 10 km from Minsk - your perfect place to relax! ❤️ This prefabricated …
$18,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
House for sale near Minsk, in ST Gaspadar-2002 (adjacent to Zhdanovichi)SNB area 110.9 m2, t…
$195,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottag…
$595,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale in the gardening partnership "Vzgorje-1". Located 18 km from the Moscow Ring Road, …
$24,500
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha, S/T "Jubilee-68" (R-n Ag. Ratomka) 11 km from Minsk. Around the camaraderie. A waterp…
$26,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer you a unique opportunity to purchase a cozy garden house with a plot of 5 acres, lo…
$39,900
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottag…
$595,000
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
I will sell a house from a log house in Ratomka on Minsk Street (under reconstruction), all …
$105,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale is a spacious brick house, built in 2005, with a total area of 308 sq.m. The house …
$330,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
Two-storey country house on the bank of Ratomka ❤️ Two-storey cottage 12 km from the Moscow …
$19,000
3 room house in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
A garden house with a site in a garden cooperative is sold, only 7 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$27,000
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in Tarasovo on the street. Solar (uncompleted capital structure - 80% readine…
$239,000
House in Tarasava, Belarus
House
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 218 m²
Compact, cozy, good-quality house in English style, optimal ratio of total and living area o…
$315,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
We present to your attention a dacha in ST "Ekran" just 14 km from Minsk in the Molodechno d…
$9,800
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a plot with a house near Minsk ST Novy Vyoska 8 km from MKADPlot: 6.96 acres privat…
$50,000
Cottage in Tarasava, Belarus
Cottage
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 372 m²
Urgent sale of a modern cottage in Tarasovo! Stylish 2-storey cottage, fully ready for livin…
$265,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale a spacious house for a large, friendly family within a two-minute walk ( 200 meters…
$185,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a new modern cottage in the prestigious cottage village "Ratomka-Minskoe Sea", Molo…
$255,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 499 m²
For sale cottage in an ecologically clean area, near the city, ag. Zhdanovichi, surrounded b…
$290,000
House in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
House
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale a residential house with a plot next to the forest in ag. Zhdanovichi, Star Street,…
$65,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer you a charming cottage with a plot of land with an area of 5.56 acres, located just…
$19,900
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Spacious house near Minsk Section 30 acres: - Located in a green area in a cottage buildin…
$298,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale dacha in ST Romashka, Podgorje, just behind Ratomka (Zhdanovichsky S / s), 10 km fr…
$15,500
