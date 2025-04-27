Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

58 properties total found
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
A single -apartment residential building is sold near the city center Grodno. Ready to accom…
$115,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
$68,500
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Your best choice is a beautiful house in the city! Located on a plot of 22.36 acres! There's…
$65,500
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house in Malakhovichi. 31 acres of land in private property. The plot is f…
$190,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
The house is like a magazine cover!Incredibly comfortable and technological: warm, cozy, wit…
$225,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
8 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
8 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Grodno, st. Renaissance (Mn Baranovichi-2). A quiet environmentally friendly place…
$280,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 2
on sale unique in their functionality, architectural solutions and     Cozy     House in    …
Price on request
3 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the city in the Lapenki microdistrict on the street. Milk . Quiet, peaceful place i…
$35,000
3 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
$115,000
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
6 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
6 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale at one site:HomegarageGuesthousebathterraceGreenhouseLarge business premisesModern h…
$185,000
3 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
The 1978 House was built of brick, the roof is covered with slate. Square: General — — 106 s…
$85,000
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Продается комфортный дом из деревянного бруса с мансардой, с земельным участком, с гостевым …
$159,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale a comfortable house made of wooden timber with an attic, with a land plot, with a g…
$159,000
3 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
One-level spacious house in the Baranavichy microdistrict - 5.The rough section is 10 acres.…
$120,000
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
$159,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 353 m²
On sale a spacious and reliable house in the South neighborhood on Domeyko street:- total ar…
$120,000
4 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy house in the private sector, microdistrict – Sunny 1. The plot near the house is even…
$125,000
3 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
3 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale part of the blocked residential building in the center in Grodno (left bank of the …
$36,000
5 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
7 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
7 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 3
Location and infrastructure: Belarus, Grodno region, the city of Grodno, 36 Bogatyaya Street…
$119,000
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Grodno, Gorodenska Street Mr. Baranovichi. A quiet ecologically clean place where …
$130,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Your best choice is a beautiful house in the city! Located on a plot of 22.36 acres! There's…
$65,500
6 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
6 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house in Malakhovichi. 31 hundred square meters of land in private ownersh…
$190,000
2 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
On sale, a plot with a house on the street street, next to the center (near the tobacco fact…
$50,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 26 m²
For sale cottage near the city in ST "Chemik-Azot".The total area of 26.1 sq. m., residentia…
$9,000
House in Hrodna, Belarus
House
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 237 m²
For sale a new modern residential house in Grodno, Sunichnaya str.The total area of the hous…
$222,425
4 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
4 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
On the first floor there is a spacious living room (partially without finishing), a kitchen-…
$160,000
