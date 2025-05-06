Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

Homyel
35
Babovicki selski Savet
6
Rechytsa
6
Conkauski selski Savet
6
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
91 property total found
House in Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Beautiful cottage in one of the best places to relax! The river is a 5-minute walk with bea…
$20,000
Leave a request
House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale log one-storey house with a total area of 75.9 m2, located at the address: Kalinkov…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey residential house located on Dovator Street in Rechitsa. Low-…
$27,500
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Half-house - 100% ready to live and equipped with all necessary furniture and appliances. To…
$55,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Homyel, Belarus
Cottage
Homyel, Belarus
Area 150 m²
We present to your attention a spacious one-storey residential house, made on an individual …
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Lucazevicy, Belarus
House
Lucazevicy, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Unique offer for a large family, in a picturesque place and convenient location from the cit…
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Pabeda, Belarus
House
Pabeda, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Victory over routine: your new home in the elite village of “Victory”!Imagine waking up in t…
$54,500
Leave a request
House in Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zgunski selski Savet, Belarus
A country wooden house. 2 floors with stove heating.There is a summer water pipe for waterin…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Aromina, Belarus
House
Aromina, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Spacious residential house for sale in ag. Yeremino, Jubilee Street, with a total area of 78…
$41,700
Leave a request
House in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Spacious cottage for sale in ST "Krinichny", Borshchevsky S / S, Rechitsky district Gom.obl …
$52,000
Leave a request
House in Aromina, Belarus
House
Aromina, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale part of the house in a good neat living condition in the Gomel district in Ag. Jere…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Pakalubicy, Belarus
House
Pakalubicy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale is a large brick house (Ag. Pokolyubici), has 4 living rooms, high ceilings, in add…
$42,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale with fruit and berry plot 17.17 acres in the agro-town of Krasnoe N.A. Nekras…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Čyrvonaje Znamia, Belarus
House
Čyrvonaje Znamia, Belarus
Area 118 m²
For sale a cozy house in a picturesque place, fully ready for year-round living. Qualitative…
$36,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$275,000
Leave a request
House in Babranaty, Belarus
House
Babranaty, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A brick house is sold in a picturesque place in the village of Bobrenyata on Chkalov Street.…
$32,900
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 324 m²
A landscaped 3-storey residential building with a new modern neat repair with a total area o…
$165,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Dreaming of your own home and not wanting to leave the city? Then you come to us! For sale a…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$57,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 603 m²
Street. Sedibnoy, 7 sold unfinished preserved structure (in the future - three-level). On ha…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Country life in Gomel! For sale 1-storey wooden house in residential condition with an area …
$25,500
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Spacious new house in two levels under a clean finish! Gomel St. Maxim Gorky Soviet district…
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Excellent and spacious house for sale (stop "New Life Village"). The house is located in a g…
$88,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale is an excellent and spacious house (stop "First School" or "Ilyich Lane"). Near the…
$155,000
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 174 m²
For sale two-storey block-brick house with a total area of the National Security Service 278…
$105,000
Leave a request
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
In the center of the Dnieper district of the city of Rechitsa, on Aurora Street, a two-apart…
$23,400
Leave a request
House in Milagrad, Belarus
House
Milagrad, Belarus
Area 82 m²
We offer a one -story residential building located on the street for sale. The embankment in…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale dacha in ST Iput-1 (Romanovichi) 20 minutes from Gomel. 10 minutes to the stop, nea…
$40,700
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Sale of an apartment building on the street. Khutoryansky, Volotova, Prudok. The house is st…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Mazyr, Belarus
House
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 61 m²
The documents are ready for sale! The land is decorated. It's legal!A residential house for …
$38,500
Leave a request

Property types in Homyel Region

cottages

Properties features in Homyel Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go