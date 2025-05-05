Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
56 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 252 m²
A white brick house for sale.TORG to a real buyer.The total area of the building is 251.7 sq…
$74,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale a house in an ecologically clean area of the city, on the street Labor. Two-storey …
$86,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Price down! On sale a house in a linear area, a house with all amenities, gas heating, water…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 193 m²
On sale Cottage in ecologically clean, popular r-ne Borisov Appearance and quality of materi…
$155,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Spacious house for two entrances in the city of Borisov ❤️ Spacious two-family house for sal…
$17,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room house
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 63 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ For sale a private house in a well-maintained area! Address: Bo…
$40,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Attention! Excellent hot offer in the real estate market!On sale a stylish modern cottage wi…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House in the center of Borisov ❤️ Spacious house for repair in the heart of Borisov is for s…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House for sale in Zaliney district of Borisov. Asphalted access roads lead to the house, wit…
$99,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Spacious and cozy house with a plot in Borisov! ❤️ The house is in good living condition wit…
$38,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House with a large plot ❤️ Large log house under reconstruction in Borisov! Address: Borisov…
$13,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A plot in a quiet center. A quiet, cozy place to live and relax. On the plot of 2/3 of the h…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is located on a high, flat plo…
$73,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in Borisov is for sale. Address: Bor…
$28,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment in a blocked residential building. Isolated room with a separate well-gro…
$29,900
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Dacha in a picturesque place in the CT "Pechinsky", within the city of Borisov. Wooden garde…
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Warm and spacious house with bath in Borisov ❤️A spacious house with a bath and two entrance…
$34,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
House with all amenities in the center of Borisov! ❤️ One-level house, fully ready for livin…
$74,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 68 m²
House with amenities and half house on one plot in the center! ❤️For sale a cozy house with …
$36,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale is a single-family block house. The house was freshly repaired, on the floor tiles,…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Spacious block house with excellent plot ❤️A spacious house with a thoughtful layout, where …
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 69 m²
A house for sale in a beautiful place. Near the river Berezina city beach. The plot is 7.5 a…
$28,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
A safe house with all comforts ❤️ Reliable, spacious house in a quiet sleeping area of Boris…
$54,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in the village of Brusy. in the house two living rooms, partial repair. On th…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Attention! Urgent!!Excellent offer!!!I will sell a log house for repair with a plot, in the …
$16,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go