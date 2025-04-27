Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mahilyow, Belarus

House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Area of 160 m2 For sale a house in a cottage building in the Kazimirovsky forest park area o…
$89,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 202 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$179,000
3 bedroom house in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
A strong house is sold in the Dachny district. The total area of ​​80 squares, gas heating, …
$38,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 214 m²
There's a stop, shops. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of…
$115,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 614 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage (townhouse) in a secluded quarter of the city of…
$170,000
2 bedroom house in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
A apartment is sold in a blocked house, on Sadovaya St.. Three rooms, hallway, kitchen, bath…
$33,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 30 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$24,999
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer to purchase a house in close proximity to the city (e). The house is a small, good …
$11,500
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
$153,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Offered for sale a dedicated apartment in a two-apartment residential building on Chapaeva S…
$21,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 530 m²
Exclusive offer! Cottage in four levels, located in the center of Mogilev, on the banks of t…
$255,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 351 m²
The house is completely insulated. * Total area - 351.2 sq.m.* The total area of the residen…
$250,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 111 m²
***A house for sale in Mogilev. It is possible to sell through a loan, housing balance.***- …
$39,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 250 m²
Contract number with the agency 26/2 from 2022-02-04
$90,000
