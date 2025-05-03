Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Belarus

925 properties total found
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A fully finished two-storey cottage is for sale (Minsk district, Ekran St.). The area of th…
$57,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in ST "Designer", Molodechensky district, 41 km MKAD, 36 km to Molodec…
$8,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Contract number with agency 407 from 2025-05-02
$12,900
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 244 m²
We sell a house in an elite development near the Drozda reservoir. The house is located in t…
$1,28M
House in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
For sale in ST Dorozhnik-2002, Dzerzhinsky district Contract number with the agency 370/1 fr…
$21,900
House in Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Golacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
For sale a cozy country house with furniture 26 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Pukhovic…
$12,950
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
In a 10-minute drive from Minsk, next to Kolodishchi, in a good place with an established tr…
$32,000
House in Cyzevicy, Belarus
House
Cyzevicy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Cozy house with fireplace, greenhouses, bath and spacious terrace ❤️A house where there is e…
$115,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with all communications, in the Moscow direction.The place is loca…
$23,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
House in Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Smilavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Good village house 66.7 m2 with a refined plot of 18.03 acres. Household buildings, garden, …
$16,500
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Tired of living in an apartment? We offer for sale a block residential house of 185.5 m2 wit…
$149,000
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
House in Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Znamenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A house for sale in a quiet cozy place of Vishnevka p. Slutsk district. The total area of th…
$8,000
House in Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
For sale a good cottage located in the garden partnership "Avtoaggregatchik", Kvasovsky S / …
$9,500
House in Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Svirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale unique Manor for sale!  Myadel district, Svir village, Naberezhnaya village.   Nati…
$420,000
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with a good transport con…
$21,000
House in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Agency contract number 3 from 2023-01-05
$50,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
ST "Bytovik-1" Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, Zabolotsky s/s, 18 km from the Moscow Ri…
$97,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale a cozy country house - your perfect corner for relaxation! ❤️ Looking for a place w…
$21,900
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Brick cottage near a forest 15 minutes from Minsk ❤️Cozy cottage in an ecologically clean ar…
$12,700
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
House in Rabun, Belarus
House
Rabun, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House for sale in D. Rabun on the banks of the Viley reservoir.The house is located in Myade…
$65,900
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 39 m²
The cottage is in an accessible place. There are fruit trees on the site, bath the contract…
$12,900
