Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hacezynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
12
House Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 384 m²
Modern house in Tabory - a unique style and comfort! For sale a spacious house with an indiv…
$280,000
Leave a request
House in Staroe Salo, Belarus
House
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Panski Maentak, ancestral nest, Belarusian village of the 19th century, agro-tourist authent…
$170,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a plot with a two-storey house in a picturesque place. Only 13 km from Minsk. 0.…
$9,990
Leave a request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 237 m²
Cottage for sale in the old village! e. Old Selo is located 10 km from the Moscow Ring Road …
$184,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 285 m²
We offer you accommodation, rest and comfort in the unique atmosphere of nature. The total a…
$715,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Near Minsk, a good cottage is sold in a quiet, cozy and picturesque place.15 minutes to the …
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Two houses 8 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale two houses with panoramic views 8 km from Moscow. Ad…
$129,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 231 m²
Find your corner of paradise! The house is ideal for a comfortable life outside the city a…
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezyna, Belarus
House
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Canned capital building near Minsk ❤️ For sale canned capital structure in the agro-town of …
$72,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Soon the summer season will begin, it’s time to think about buying a cottage! There are five…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Spacious cottage, located in the Minsk district, ST "PTich-Pigasovo", Grodno direction, 15 k…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezyna, Belarus
House
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 286 m²
We offer you accommodation, rest and comfort in the unique atmosphere of nature. The total a…
$450,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale in the garden partnership "Mayak" D. Dubentsy! The cottage is located in a quiet p…
$19,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 230 m²
Convenient and large plot of the correct shape of 15 hundred (private property). At the stat…
$74,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale neat dacha in S/T "Bird-219" 12 km from Moscow! Brest direction. A neat plot of 6 a…
$28,900
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Cottage in the village of Heads of Khatezhinsky village council is a great offer for those w…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The house is 10-12 minutes drive from the station. Stone slide, in a garden partnership adja…
$194,900
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The house is 10-12 minutes drive from the station. Stone slide, in a garden partnership adja…
$194,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
The modern cottage is cozy and functional.Thought out to the smallest detail to create maxim…
$212,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 119 m²
Elite cottage in Hathezhino - to finish! Perfect for living and investingKhatezhino is not j…
$125,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Hacezyna, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Brick house is sold 249.7 sq.m. under the finish in the ag. Hatezhino. House of ceramic b…
$360,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. Hategino! Yeah. Khatezhino is 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$196,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale for a large family, located on a plot of 18 acres, in private ownership, 9 …
$124,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go