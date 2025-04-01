Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

36 properties total found
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 126 m²
$49,500
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
$19,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
$16,300
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ), direction Molodechno, 45 km from MKA…
$40,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
$11,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
$23,500
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$12,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
$7,900
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 590 m²
$260,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
$27,000
House in Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzieuscyna, Belarus
Area 216 m²
$15,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
$6,500
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
$7,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
$15,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 6 m²
$4,500
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 200 m²
The house is sold in ag. Red on the street is linear. The year of construction 2022. The hou…
$30,200
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
$5,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 113 m²
$16,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
$15,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
$20,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
$23,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
$44,500
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$11,900
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 43 m²
$11,900
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 82 m²
$39,900
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
$21,500
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 49 m²
$30,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
$5,000
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
$9,250
House in Krasnaye, Belarus
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
Area 96 m²
$9,900
