Houses with garage for sale in Belarus

870 properties total found
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
The house stands on a plot of 1.5 km. from the Minsk Sea in the village of Selets 25 acres i…
$39,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$44,500
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
House in Cuhinicy, Belarus
House
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Lot 8751. Cottage in Tyukhinich. Sign up to see the number in the ad.The house in Tyukhinich…
$109,900
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 244 m²
We sell a house in an elite development near the Drozda reservoir. The house is located in t…
$1,28M
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 245 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level cottage in A.G. The bells on Christmas St…
$235,000
House in Cyzevicy, Belarus
House
Cyzevicy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Cozy house with fireplace, greenhouses, bath and spacious terrace ❤️A house where there is e…
$115,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 218 m²
For sale isolated half-house at the address 2nd Brest lane. Plot 4 acres. Form of ownership…
$165,000
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
House in Naracanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
It’s time to buy a house near the forest. Narrow. ❤️ Spacious house with its own pond in the…
$17,500
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with all communications, in the Moscow direction.The place is loca…
$23,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 223 m²
We present to your attention a modern house in the village of Kurgany, Borovlyansky with / s…
$369,000
House in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
For sale log two-level house in ST "Border" for year-round living.The house is located 18 km…
$145,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
**For sale cottage in the village of Veras-1, 20 km from Minsk Moscow Ring Road! ** We offer…
$45,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Tired of living in an apartment? We offer for sale a block residential house of 185.5 m2 wit…
$149,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Spacious brick house in walking distance from Minsk. The house is brick, two-level, located …
$129,000
House in Pasocnae, Belarus
House
Pasocnae, Belarus
Area 21 m²
House for sale in ag. Sand. Minsk region., Kopylsky district, 74 km from MKAD. One-storey w…
$9,500
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Brick residential house for sale in the center of Maryina Gorka.On the territory of 4.1 acre…
$44,950
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale is a residential house located a few minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Borovlya…
$158,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
House in Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Perasadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 103 m²
In a picturesque place, a few kilometers from Borisov and Zhodino, with a good transport con…
$21,000
