Houses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
For sale house-dacha with the prospect of year-round residence.CT "Furny Bumblebee" is locat…
$43,500
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cozy brick house for sale in Lida, Klimko St.! Looking for a comfortable home in a great nei…
$44,500
Leave a request
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Mir, Belarus
House
Mir, Belarus
Area 44 m²
One-storey house with a plot of 25 acres is for sale. Very convenient location of the house …
$23,000
Leave a request
House in Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gancarski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
Sale of a dacha in the CT "Soviet". The plot is 6.4 acres in private property. Water is a we…
$6,600
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Residential building for sale ( on Sloboda ) on the street Dzerzhinsky, built in 2003 ( dog.…
$55,700
Leave a request
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house for sale on Maxim Gorky.Ideal location, corner house, asphalt, land - 6.94 hundred.T…
$18,999
Leave a request
House in Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Visneuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
House for sale at the Belkovo farm 120 km from the Moscow Ring Road on the Molodechny highwa…
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzitvanski selski Savet, Belarus
For sale cottage in a quiet and peaceful place, near the city of Lida. 10 acres of land. On …
$7,900
Leave a request
House in Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
For sale a good cottage located in the garden partnership "Avtoaggregatchik", Kvasovsky S / …
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale residential house Novogrudok, 1 May street, 27A. Total area of 96 sq.m., residentia…
$12,600
Leave a request
House in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
In the picturesque Grodno region, in the Korelich district, among endless fields and not far…
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Stylish modern house. For sale is a stylish mansard-type house in a quiet picturesque place …
$85,000
Leave a request
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Large house for sale 124.m2 (residential 69.1m2) kitchen 15.5 m2, fully ready for year-round…
$91,999
Leave a request
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Warm, cozy residential house with an attic floor is located in Svisloch, 80 km from GrodnoTh…
$57,500
Leave a request
3 room house in Sapotskin, Belarus
3 room house
Sapotskin, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
An unfinished attic house is for sale in the urban settlement of Sopotskin on Novaya Street.…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Padlabenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A picturesque and environmentally friendly place surrounded by forests, remote from the road…
$9,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
The house is located at the address: Vinkovtsi, Material of walls - gas silicate lined with …
$28,999
Leave a request
House in Kanuhi, Belarus
House
Kanuhi, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House for sale in the village of Konyukhi (central estate of Konyukhovsky village council, B…
$8,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Dzyatlava, Belarus
3 room house
Dzyatlava, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located on the main street near the city center. The total area of ​​the house …
$25,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Skidzieĺ, Belarus
3 room house
Skidzieĺ, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a plot with a house in the very center of the city of Skidel, on Lenin Street. …
$12,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Sapockinski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
A house made of timber, a bath on a plot of 25 acres surrounded by a forest, next to the Aug…
$176,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish and cozy house in Mr. Zaritsa, a few minutes by car to the center of Grodno.Modern p…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Turets, Belarus
House
Turets, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Large land plot (0.25 hectares) and a house with numerous farm buildings in the city of Ture…
$7,500
Leave a request
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a cozy house 10 km from the city. 15 acres of land. A landscaped area. A separate f…
$35,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Half old houses, property, garden, residential building. Equipment on the second floor is possible
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
$68,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Hrodna, Belarus
5 room house
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious house in the city in the South microdistrict with a land plot of 9.8 acres is sol…
$115,000
Leave a request

