Houses for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Modern house for decoration, built on an individual architectural design project. The house …
$210,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
House in a cozy place, 21 km from Moscow! ❤️ Country house, ready for living, in a small coz…
$11,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
I will sell a house on a spacious plot of 24.99 acres in the quiet village of Solomoregye -1…
$48,900
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale an exclusive new unique cottage in a premium pine forest 100% ready with furniture …
$220,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Your country dream is waiting for you! For sale 2-storey cottage! Dreaming of a quiet corne…
$27,500
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Are you looking for the perfect place to live or relax? We have a great offer! The plot with…
$67,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
⭕️We offer to your attention, modern, cozy, 2-level house in ST "Zenitchik". ST is located s…
$27,900
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 181 m²
For sale unfinished, preserved cottage in der. Maslovici. The distance from Minsk is only 18…
$79,900
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
House for sale in the village of Solomorechie, 20 km from Minsk! The material of the house …
$39,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$99,900
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale is a beautiful, modern one-storey cottage in Lesina (20 km from MKAD in Myadel dire…
$109,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale cottage with a cozy wooden house with an area of 80 square meters. m, located in th…
$19,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
A dacha with a great potential is sold 21 km from Minsk. The cottage is located in a well-de…
$16,400
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Dacha 19 km from MKAD ❤️ Cozy cottage in the garden partnership "Matsky", which will be an e…
$23,900
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sale of the dacha in the Myadel direction. The cottage is located in the ST "Zenitchik", a b…
$14,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
The well-groomed cottage is in good condition, located 25 kilometers from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$29,900
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
We offer for sale an excellent, cozy, 2-level house in ST "Pharforist". There is a house in …
$24,700
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 106 m²
In the Myadel direction (exit through the Dolginov tract), 28 km. from Minsk, a house with a…
$59,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
26 km from MKAD. in the Myadel direction. Good house from a log house of 10x7.8 m, a new roo…
$17,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We sell an equipped country house with a well-groomed plot, in a small cozy garden partnersh…
$35,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Cozy brick garden house for sale in S/T "Clear Rainbow". The house was built in 1995. Area 5…
$10,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Just 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a cozy brick dacha is sold in the ST "Kamvolshchik". M…
$11,500
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Do you dream of your corner in nature, where you can relax from the bustle of the city, enjo…
$12,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale a country house and a spacious land plot of 22 acres in a prestigious cottage villa…
$31,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a picturesque corner of the Minsk district, surrounded by a dense forest, in the horticul…
$32,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
This place previously enjoyed great popularity - Agrosteadba "Ilyich"Agroestadba is only 16 …
$165,000
