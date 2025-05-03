Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale two-storey cottage of wooden bars with a land plot of 6 acres. Located in ST "Dream…
$10,900
House in Luzki, Belarus
House
Luzki, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Elite house with hangar - the ideal solution for business and life We offer a unique propert…
$242,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 117 m²
For sale a great cottage near the Dubrovsky reservoir. The house consists of two floors: the…
$28,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Exclusive offer!A house on the shore of the lake with its own, closed from strangers, shore!…
$190,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 53 m²
On sale a comfortable summer cottage 1997.p. of timber + is lined with brick. In private pro…
$14,700
House in Luzki, Belarus
House
Luzki, Belarus
Area 126 m²
House for sale in the village of Luzhka Smolevichy district, 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$65,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A unique chance to become the owner of a large plot of land with a house nearBelarusian Swit…
$65,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 88 m²
For sale a modern cozy warm house 19 km from Minsk (~15 minutes by car), near the Kurgan of …
$60,500
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale Domashana cottage with a plot of 10 acres, Maentak, Moscow direction. The house siz…
$38,500
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Excellent house just 19 km from Moscow ❤️ Spacious house with attic and terrace in the villa…
$104,990
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A cozy cottage with an attic is an ideal place near Minsk! ❤️ We offer you a spacious log ho…
$17,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$265,700
House in Prylepy, Belarus
House
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale luxury two-level cottage, located in the picturesque country club village "Dubrovsk…
$265,700
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 23 m²
The house for reconstruction (demolition), gas pipes are located on the border of the site. …
$24,900
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Spacious country house near Minsk ❤️Cozy two-storey house in the garden partnership "Svitano…
$20,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 233 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$240,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Country house in the suburbs of Minsk. Modern, gasified garden partnership in the prestigiou…
$27,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! A place for living, farming and business. There's enough room…
$127,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 159 m²
House for sale in an incredibly beautiful place - Dubrov, Smolevichi district! The Dubrovsky…
$230,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 79 m²
I will sell the cottage near the forest in Kirovets St. outside Yukhnovka, 19 km from Minsk.…
$39,900
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
This object will undoubtedly be of interest to those who appreciate the unique architecture,…
$69,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Dacha ST Inpharmatyka, Smalyavitski r-n, Minsk Voble., Masko skai pra lenne, 22 km hell M…
$9,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Site in Dinarovka (Mound of Glory) with all communications. 15 hundredths of land for indivi…
$29,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy, spacious and very warm house of gas silicate blocks. The total area of the house is 15…
$75,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Residential house 59.1 m2 with a plot of 14.17 acres, can also be purchased by a foreign cit…
$22,500
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Selling a dug for STS. The total area is 110 sq.m. Water, gas, forest. A house was built for…
$36,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
