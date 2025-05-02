Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhabinka
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house Zhabinkovskoe r-ne. 1st floor. General.SNB - 65.9 sq.m., total. - 61.7 sq.…
$27,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 132 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2007 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 132.3 sq.m., General. - 132…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1963 1st floor. General.SNB - 76.4 sq.m., total. - 67.4 s…
$41,500
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1962 1st floor. General SNB- 67.4 sq.m, total.…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 180 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 190070Korobka residential building in…
$84,900
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1987.P. Reconstruction 2007 1st floor. General S…
$46,500
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 166 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 199.4 sq.m., General. - 165.7 …
$305,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 61 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1st floor. General.SNB - 85.8 sq.m., General. - 61.4 sq.m…
$49,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Residential building in Zhabinka. 2019.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 146.6 sq.m, total.- 146.6 …
$198,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 414 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 182726Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$98,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Residential building in Zhabinka. 1965 1st floor. General SNB - 91.6 sq.m, total. - 91.6 sq.…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district,. Zhabinka 210135 Residential bu…
$24,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193801Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$114,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 193462Zhiloy house in Zhab…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 81 m²
An apartment building in Jabinka. 1974 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 93.8 sq.m., General. - 80.7 …
$78,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 267 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2017 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 277.9 sq.m., total. …
$484,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1926 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 54.4 sq.m., General. - 54.4…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1962 1st floor. General SNB- 70.2 sq.m, total.…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 114 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 2000 1st floor. General.SNB - 117.9 sq.m., total. - 114.1…
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 31 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1947 1 floor General.SNB - 57.2 sq.m., General. - 31.4 sq…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1960 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 80.3 sq.m, total.…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A box of an apartment building in Zhabinka. 2025 1st floor. General.SNB - 99.2 sq.m., total.…
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 53 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1st floor. General.SNB - 73.2 sq.m., General. - 53.2 sq.m…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Residential building. G. Zhabinka. Brus / wooden lining / slate. Foundation: monolithic stri…
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Sale of a residential building in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 162450Zhiloy house. 1974 Z…
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go