Houses for sale in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus

27 properties total found
8 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
8 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 3
$400,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale capital cottage near the forest.Location: Koptevsky S/S, ST Energetik-4.The house i…
$13,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
When you want peace, quiet and privacy, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, we ima…
$298,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
A summer house in a picturesque place in the garden association "Obshchepitovets" (Koptyovsk…
$7,500
Leave a request
5 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
5 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
The incomplete construction is sold a mothballed residential building in the village of Kame…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Koptevsky s / s., Brosty village. A quiet, cozy pl…
$66,500
Leave a request
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 33 m²
A quiet, ecologically clean place with beautiful nature.Location: Grodno region, Grodno dist…
$10,500
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale is a great dacha, in the CT Forest Beam. (Koptevsky S/S).This picturesque place is …
$16,500
Leave a request
7 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
7 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is next to the lake in the village of Brustov (2 km from Grodno) location: villag…
$47,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
4 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a comfortable house with a terrace and an attic, a bathhouse and a garage in the…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 328 m²
$255,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
For sale a cozy cottage near the forest. Reliable house with stove heating, spacious summer …
$19,900
Leave a request
3 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy cottage near the forest is for sale. A reliable house with stove heating. A spacious su…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Location: Grodno region, Grodno district, Koptevsky village, Brosty. A quiet, cozy place wit…
$66,500
Leave a request
6 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
6 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale plot with unfinished preserved house, Vinogradnaya str., 19. Building readiness is …
$36,500
Leave a request
5 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
When you want peace, quiet and privacy, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, we ima…
$398,000
Leave a request
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A bright landscaped house was created to enjoy pleasant moments of life house, with an are…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Kapceuka, Belarus
House
Kapceuka, Belarus
Area 234 m²
If you want silence, calmness and solitude, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I …
$69,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a new house in a modern style in an environmentally friendly cottage area Korobchits…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
A house near the forest in Korobchitsa.House for sale near the forest in Korobchitsa. Grodno…
$260,000
Leave a request
House in Karobcycy, Belarus
House
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 308 m²
For sale a modern residential house in an ecologically clean cottage village - Korobchitsy (…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obshchepitovets" (Koptev village council).On a …
$7,500
Leave a request
2 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается дача в живописном месте. Местоположение: Гродненский район, Квасовский сельсовет. …
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale dacha in a picturesque place in ST "Obschepitovets".On a plot of 7.1 acres (land in…
$9,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
If you want peace, quiet and privacy, and at the same time a comfortable lifestyle, I offer …
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the village of Zhukevichi, Koptevsky rural settlement, 2 km from the…
$40,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Karobcycy, Belarus
3 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished capital building (residential house) for sale in the village of Nemeyshi, Koptevs…
$65,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kapceuski selski Savet, Belarus

