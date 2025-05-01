Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus

52 properties total found
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Box of a garden house in the Brest district. 1st floor. Total.- 15.9 sq.m. Walls: Material -…
$6,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 183227Zhiloy …
$95,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2022 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 121…
$33,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest region. 2019 2 floors. General.SNB - 242.2 sq…
$119,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2009 1st floor, attic. General. - 81.3 sq.m…
$47,500
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2001, reconstruction 2010 2 floors, attic. General.SNB …
$150,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2020.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- …
$75,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Residential house in Brest R-N2 floor. General.SNB - 325.7 sq.m., total. - 290.9 sq.m., live…
$350,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2015 1st floor. General.SNB - 96.2 sq.m., total. - 96.2…
$107,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of a house box in Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 193568Korobka residential bu…
$62,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 2010 09 Resid…
$177,000
House in Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Lot 8592. Cottage in Telminskoe S/S Sign up for viewing by number in the ad. Look at the pho…
$138,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 192097Zhiloy …
$140,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1988 1st floor, attic. Total. - 46.9 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
$23,900
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 210 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 300.0 sq.m., General. -…
$150,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
See in more detail Trading is always possible - call! We are ready to help sell your proper…
$105,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 182020Zhiloy …
$98,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1948.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 43.7 sq.m, total…
$38,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. SNB - 54.9 sq.m., total - 54.9 sq.m., lived.…
$31,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Garden house in the Brest district. 1990.P. 1st floor, attic. Total .- 42.0 sq.m. 2 rooms. W…
$17,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 39.6 sq.m., total. - 36.3 sq.m…
$18,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2021 1 floor and attic. General.SNB - 228.57 sq.m., tot…
$220,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sale of a box of a country house in the Brest district, Vysokovsky direction 991237Korobka c…
$28,900
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Garden house in the Brest region. 1986 1st floor, attic. General - 36.7 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls…
$15,800
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential building in the Brest district. 1st floor. General SNB- 78.1 sq.m, total- 78.1 s…
$53,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 194173Zhiloy …
$120,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A house of residential type in the Brest region. 2009 1st floor, attic. General. - 81.3 sq.m…
$47,500
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 156 m²
Lot 8590. Box house near BrestCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not pay for…
$80,000
House in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 351 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Zhabinkovskoye direction 203034Zhiloy …
$269,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 118 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 2008 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 196.4 sq.m., General. - 1…
$138,000
