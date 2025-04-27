Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mogilev region, Belarus

Mahilyow
16
Babruysk
9
Aleksandryjski selski Savet
4
Bujnicki selski Savet
3
54 properties total found
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 253 m²
A residential two-level house on Borodina Street in Mogilev was put up for sale. The total a…
$130,000
House in Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale dacha in ST Builder -2, next to the railway station Voloki, Orshanskoe fortificatio…
$6,500
6 room house in Mahilyow, Belarus
6 room house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy, warm house is sold partly with furniture in the area of ​​the summer village in the …
$61,800
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a good one-storey house 73 sq.m. with a plot of 45 acres in the village of Masalshc…
$18,000
2 bedroom house in Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Syckauski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Tivnovichi (Sychkovsky village council), only 6 km from the…
$34,900
House in Staraselle, Belarus
House
Staraselle, Belarus
Area 56 m²
I'll sell a house in Shklovsky district ag. Staroselye, Shklovskaya str., 12, 31 km from Ors…
$10,000
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale is a wooden house lined with brick, located on Koltsov Street. The total area of t…
$20,000
House in Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Sidaravicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
A good cottage is sold in a large garden partnership "Chemist". The bus from Mogilev to the …
$9,500
House in Galoucynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Galoucynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
For sale a good house in an ecologically clean area. The direction of the Minsk highway is 2…
$6,900
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Cozy comfortable house for family accommodation for those who wish with the prospect of rent…
$380,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Area of 160 m2 For sale a house in a cottage building in the Kazimirovsky forest park area o…
$89,000
Cottage in Mikalaeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Mikalaeuka 2, Belarus
Area 303 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$180,000
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 202 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$179,000
3 bedroom house in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
A strong house is sold in the Dachny district. The total area of ​​80 squares, gas heating, …
$38,000
2 room house in Balynicy, Belarus
2 room house
Balynicy, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a residential house with a plot of 23 acres at the address: Belynichi, Kirov Lan…
Price on request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 214 m²
There's a stop, shops. OOO "VSP real estate-invest"UNODC 193594828License of the Ministry of…
$115,000
2 bedroom house in Alexandrya, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Alexandrya, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
Alexandria, the best agrotown of Belarus.               The house is well-appointed, gas h…
$55,000
House in Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vendarazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
For sale cottage 15 km from Mogilev near the village of Guslisch (Vendorozh Village Council)…
$5,654
House in Syalyets, Belarus
House
Syalyets, Belarus
Area 27 m²
** 15 acres plot for sale with unfinished house in the village of Selets 2 (Mogilevsky distr…
$27,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 614 m²
For sale is an exclusive new unique cottage (townhouse) in a secluded quarter of the city of…
$170,000
House in Senkava, Belarus
House
Senkava, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Brick house for sale in Senkovo, Goretsk district, with a total area of 74.1 sq.m., built in…
$28,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
House in Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Mastocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
We offer a house 8 km from Mogilev. To stop der. Hoods run the city bus 14 in the direction,…
$5,500
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district). Description of …
$11,200
House in Balynicy, Belarus
House
Balynicy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale is a residential house with a plot of 23 acres at the address: Belynichi, Kirov Lan…
$14,300
House in Fascauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Fascauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
The price is lower! Picturesque place, from the highway to the village, about 1 km, the road…
$8,000
2 bedroom house in Mahilyow, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Mahilyow, Belarus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
A apartment is sold in a blocked house, on Sadovaya St.. Three rooms, hallway, kitchen, bath…
$33,000
House in Mahilyow, Belarus
House
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 30 m²
We will help you to sell and exchange your property for the purchase of this cottage==Can be…
$24,999
2 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district) . ______________…
$11,200
