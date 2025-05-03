Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Belarus

Minsk
92
Maladzyechna
11
Mahilyow
14
Baranavichy
24
121 property total found
House in Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Samahvalavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A new house with sauna and font is for sale. Slutsk direction 10 km from MKAD.A plot of 15.3…
$120,000
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Large and cozy house with communications and equipment ❤️ Discover the world of comfort and …
$143,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$99,900
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
House in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale a modern house for year-round living Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, ST "Bird" …
$89,990
Cottage in Rabun, Belarus
Cottage
Rabun, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Spacious and modern residential house for sale in the village of Rabun on the banks of the V…
$130,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
House in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
For sale a cozy one-storey house in the village Zarechnoye. Rakov direction 24 km from Minsk…
$102,800
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 662 m²
This is a unique opportunity to purchase an exclusive house with a spa complex in a pictures…
$1,58M
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house with peaceful energy! This place will become your place of…
$153,000
House in Starya Caruski, Belarus
House
Starya Caruski, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house with sauna and pool in ag. Old Terushki of Soligorsk district. The h…
$68,000
House in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
The house for sale is a summer cottage for year-round living on a plot of 15 acres in privat…
$100,000
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 291 m²
The house is built on an individual project and combines the airiness and functionality of s…
$720,000
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
House in Serafimova, Belarus
House
Serafimova, Belarus
Area 291 m²
House with a plot near Minsk: Serafimovo, 13 km from Moscow Ring Road. Why should I buy this…
$65,000
House in Ratamka, Belarus
House
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Spacious house near Minsk Section 30 acres: - Located in a green area in a cottage buildin…
$298,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale in the village of Niva-2002, just 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, 4 km from Zaslavl, 6…
$39,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 384 m²
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage in the cottage building "Zazen" in Mi…
$350,000
House in Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zodzinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Modern country house for comfortable rest For sale a new, modern country house, ideal for a …
$22,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
House in Kamen, Belarus
House
Kamen, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Capital house with all the amenities and bath near Nalibokskaya Pushcha! ❤️ A house in an ec…
$45,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Prestigious cottage in classic style with its garden of exclusive plants!Pay attention to th…
$365,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Unique in its beauty, a plot with 30 pine trees, and an elite cottage with a car complete! L…
$499,000
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 773 m²
An exclusive offer of analogues that you will not find! Unique VIP cottage on the street. Go…
$260,000
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
