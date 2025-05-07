Houses for sale in Orsha, Belarus

Show property on map Show properties list
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A cozy house on Sholokhov Street is for sale. The house is one-storey, log, covered with bri…
$15,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$460,415
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the "Tsarskoye village" at the address: 4th Larinovskaya str. 200…
$107,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale (NZKS) at the address: D.Shistelki, Vyaskovaya str. The house is large, with …
$59,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 41 m²
The house for demolition of 1947 built Khigrin Street is for sale. The total area of 40.8 m2…
$15,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cottage st. Mickevich2 level, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructio…
$100,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 121 m²
For sale house built in 1938, the first 1st Proletarian. The total area of 120.6 m2, residen…
$43,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in Orsha. Vitebsk region, Orsha district…
$195,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in the city, on the street Gorokhov, near the shop "Martin". The house is woo…
$13,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Agency contract number 214 from 2023-04-27
$40,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale wooden half house with a land plot of 10.27 acres at the address: Orsha, Per. Oshui…
$10,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Cozy warm house for sale, with a plot of 13.95 acres along General Vasily Polevik Street (Ts…
$55,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A cozy well-groomed house, the area of ​​the West`, pr-D Chervensky, the house of 1961, the …
$27,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale house built in 1980, per 2nd February, district "Zamostya". Total area 59.7 m2; res…
$33,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale house for demolition, built in 1959, located in a place with a well-developed infra…
$9,500
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
For sale is a 2-storey cottage on the shore of Orsha Lake Karier. at the address: Dachnaya (…
$42,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 46 m²
House for sale on the street. 5th Factory 1953, total area: 45.8./32.9/12.9 sq.m. with oven …
$12,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 61 m²
A wooden house for sale in New Khorobrovo. Total area of 61.21 sq. m., residential 51.8 sq. …
$6,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 199 m²
For sale is a spacious 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Selo" at the address: Larinovskaya …
$160,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale at 5th Camp Pen. The house was built in 1959. In 2016, the reconstruction of …
$12,500
