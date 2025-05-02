Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Ureva, Belarus
House
Ureva, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale, a land plot of regular rectangular shape with an area of 15 acres with a house (bo…
$9,500
House in Ureva, Belarus
House
Ureva, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A spacious house in a well-maintained ag. yurjevo ❤️The house is ideal for those who want pr…
$23,500
2 bedroom house in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque village of Shpakivshchyna, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$45,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale brick-block residential house at the address: Minsk region, Smolevichsky district, …
$29,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House for sale in the village of Mgle, Smolevichy district, in the Moscow direction. From th…
$19,800
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a house with a plot of 25 hundred in a picturesque place, surrounded by reservoirs …
$11,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale a plot with a house in the village of Tadulino! 35 km. from Moscow in the Moscow or…
$13,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A country house with a plot of land in an emergency went on sale. The house is absolutely re…
$67,500
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 13 m²
For sale garden (dacha) house in ST "Rosinka-1" Minsk region, Smolevichi district, Zhodinsky…
$9,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in S/T "Chaika-81" in a picturesque place.Video review of the cottage:…
$13,400
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
House for sale in D. Tadulino, the first coastline (to the lake 10 meters) with a large plot…
$96,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale dacha near the village of Sutoki Smolevichi district in the st. Energy builder. The…
$28,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
On sale a cozy cottage 20 km from Moscow, in the Moscow direction.Two-level log house.S-87.4…
$31,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Nice house with spacious plot ❤️House with central water supply in the village of Emelyanovo…
$27,300
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
We sell a dacha in ST "Forty Field", Minsk region, Smolevichy district. The cottage is surro…
$24,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 304 m²
On sale house (80% readiness) in ST Star. Made of a ceramsite block of 400 mm on the foundat…
$119,000
House in Usyazh, Belarus
House
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 42 m²
The plot for the construction of a residential house is located in an atmospheric village. F…
$17,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
For sale cottage in the Smolevichy district, ST Energostroitel, 48 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$17,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
For sale cottage (unfinished construction) in a picturesque suburban area - in the garden pa…
$35,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
A land plot with a house of 10 acres 25 km from Minsk with a log house is for sale. ❤️ Land …
$12,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Do you dream of your own paradise, where you can relax your soul and body in harmony with na…
$69,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
House in Ureva, Belarus
House
Ureva, Belarus
Pine timber house for sale. This will create a comfortable microclimate in the house with op…
$49,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Only 47 km from Minsk in the Moscow or Logoi direction, and you find yourself in a quiet cor…
$9,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A cozy cottage in a picturesque corner is sold, located only 49 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$17,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The price is radically reduced for a residential house in the village of Kalniki Smolevichsk…
$25,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A house in the village of Hotenovo. Additional plot of 45 acres, for personal subsidiary far…
$19,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale a house with a spacious plot in Shpakovshchyna! ❤️Excellent house 30 minutes drive …
$34,900
