Houses for sale in Zaslawye, Belarus

House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 372 m²
For sale a house with a plot in the very center (historical) Zaslavl on the street Naberezhn…
$55,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The house w…
$203,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Your new home is a place of happiness filled with warmth and love. A house where the special…
$165,000
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 264 m²
Cottage 14 km from Moscow ❤️ Excellent cottage, fully ready for living - the ideal solution …
$190,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 152 m²
$99,500
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 101 m²
$69,900
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 246 m²
For sale a beautiful modern house made of red brick, insulated and plastered.d. zaslavlExcel…
$220,000
Cottage in Zaslawye, Belarus
Cottage
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 207 m²
A cottage for sale in Zaslavl! Cottage village "Zaslavskie Gorki" is located 15 km from the …
$173,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 335 m²
$360,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 240 m²
The house is for sale in an ideal picturesque location! 10 acres of land. The highlight and …
$113,900
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 151 m²
The house with a terrace is spacious, cozy with furniture and household appliances.Well-kept…
Price on request
Cottage in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 576 m²
For sale house in an elite place, LAUSE is a forest, it is clean air, it is water. Want to l…
$395,000
4 bedroom house in Zaslawye, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Zaslawye, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
The cottage development is located in the Zagorje microdistrict, near the Minsk Sea. The hou…
$203,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Residential house for sale with magnificent landscape design In the picturesque part of Zasl…
$195,000
House in Zaslawye, Belarus
House
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 149 m²
For sale a cozy house for year-round living in the wonderful city of Zaslavl. The house is l…
$89,000
