Houses for sale in Brest, Belarus

House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Lot 8745. Cottage on Berezovka. Call for more information Our customers do not pay for agenc…
$149,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Residential building in Brest. 2005 1st floor, attic, basement. General SNB- 211.8 sq.m, tot…
$105,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Lot 5768 House in the Rechitsa microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed informationOur …
$125,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A residential dacha house in Brest. 2000.P. 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 47.9 sq.m, total.…
$40,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Residential cottage house in.Brest. 2014 year.p. 1st floor and attic. Total.SNB - 86.85 squa…
$54,900
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 113 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1990.P. 1st floor, attic, basement. General SNB- 179.6 sq.m, …
$92,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1991.P. 2 floors, basement. General SNB- 291.9 sq.m, total.- …
$145,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
Sell the house, Brest, st. Suvorova, district Moskovsky district 2 level, walls - brick, roo…
$320,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 1930.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 31.4 sq…
$25,500
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Lot 8627. Country house 127.64 square meters. m on Kamenitsa. Sign up to see the number in t…
$45,900
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Box of a residential building in the Brest district. 2013 1st floor. General SNB- 110.0 sq.m…
$56,900
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 192 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1997 p. 2 floor. Total SNB - 197.7 sq.m., total. - 192.0 sq.m…
$149,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Residential building in Brest. 2003.P. 1st floor. attic. General SNB- 267.8 sq.m, total. 228…
$122,800
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Residential house for clean finishing in Brest. 2025 p. 1 floor General.SNB ~ 124.0 sq.m., G…
$119,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Residential building in.Brest. 1952.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 100.0 square meters.m, total.-…
$122,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
An apartment building in Bres. 1955 1st floor. General.SNB - 64.5 sq.m., total. - 58.2 sq.m.…
$47,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Sale of a home for finishing in Brest, PUGACHEVO 191986A house for finishing in Brest. 2008 …
$105,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Box of a residential house of residential type in Brest. 2016.P. 1st floor. General SNB - 12…
$62,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Residential building in.Brest. 2017 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 222.5 square meter…
$170,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 125 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest. 2019 1st floor. General.SNB - 174.2 sq.m., total. -…
$102,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1977.P. 2 floors. General SNB - 110.0 sq.m, total. - 87.0 sq.…
$72,876
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Brest, ZADVORTSY 193302The residential building in Brest. …
$143,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
An apartment building in Brest. 1953 1st floor. General.SNB - 47.0 sq.m., total. - 47.0 sq.m…
$62,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 201 m²
A box of an apartment building in Brest. 2011 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 201.3 sq.m., G…
$57,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 222 m²
Residential building in Brest. 2011 2 floors. General SNB- 222.1 sq.m, total 222.1 sq.m, res…
$380,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Townhaus in Brest. 2013 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 188.3 sq.m, total.- 184.0 sq.m, resid…
$220,000
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Residential building in Brest. 1957, reconstruction 2000 1 floor. Total SNB - 86.5 sq.m, tot…
$74,900
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
An apartment building in Brest. 2005 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 257.6 sq.m., total. - 1…
$275,000
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Sale of a blocked residential building in Brest, TRISHIN 183191Blocked residential building …
$52,500
