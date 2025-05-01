Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

9 properties total found
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Exclusive offer! For people who love solitude from the bustle of the city! Stylish two-store…
$144,500
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Cozy comfortable house for family accommodation for those who wish with the prospect of rent…
$380,000
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a cozy and strong house located on the picturesque shore of the lake. Kim Street, R…
$26,000
2 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a cozy and strong house located on the picturesque shore of the lake.Kim Street, Re…
$26,000
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district). Description of …
$11,200
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
$20,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
2 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district) . ______________…
$11,200
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
$140,000
Properties features in Babruysk, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
