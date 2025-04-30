Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Vitsebsk
4
Orsha
73
Babinicki selski Savet
9
Krapivenski selski Savet
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
189 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
TOP TOP
3 bedroom house
Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy two-storey house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the tourist base of Verasy, …
$61,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
6 bedroom house in Braslaw, Belarus
6 bedroom house
Braslaw, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy residential house for sale in the heart of picturesque Braslav!We present to your atten…
$130,000
Leave a request
House in Panizoue, Belarus
House
Panizoue, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Sale of a one-storey residential building in Poddubskaya Street, NZKS 76%, a block building …
$20,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Rasasna, Belarus
House
Rasasna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in ag. Rossasno, School str. (32 km from Orsha). House prefabricated shield, …
$5,500
Leave a request
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
Leave a request
House in Zamastocca, Belarus
House
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Cozy house for sale in the agro-town Zamostochye, Dokshitsky district! Looking for the perf…
$20,900
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
This is an exclusive sale of the estate on the shore of Lake Nespish in the village of Monas…
$99,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale is a magical country house 100% readiness on the shore of the lake "Big Shvakshty" …
$48,000
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
Leave a request
House in Barozkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Barozkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
The plot is located in the village of Novaya Vileika, Dachnaya Street, Vitebsk region, 80 km…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale at 2nd Per October. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and 2 l…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale a cozy house with furniture at the address: 5 lane of Marat, located on a plot of 6…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Usacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
A house on the shore of the lake is for sale, within walking distance, in 2024 a major overh…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Sold NZKS (unfinished capital structure) 53%, at the address: Orsha district, Swistelki, Sol…
$30,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer a good house in the picturesque Gp. Voropaevo. Vitebsk region., Postavsky district.…
$4,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale house built in 1983 in Dubrovno, Vitebsky. The total area of 86.7m2, residential 48…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
In the picturesque village of the Monastery, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk …
$77,000
Leave a request
House in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
Land for sale with house in d. Rudka.   Vitebsk region, Postavsky district, 177 km from MKAD…
$7,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 83 m²
House for sale at 5th Camp Pen. The house was built in 1959. In 2016, the reconstruction of …
$12,500
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Located: on the Braslav lakes of the ice age (Lake Sunda flows into the network of lakes). …
$265,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kazlouscynski selski Savet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Kazlouscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Paris just 6 km away: House in Noviki - Your Idyllic Refuge_______________In the depths of t…
$67,000
Leave a request

Property types in Vitsebsk Region

cottages

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go