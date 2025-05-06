Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Lugavaslabadski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
The cottage is for sale in the garden partnership "Vyprabalnik" (1 km from Privolny). Direct…
$36,500
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 42 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a good location 13 km from the Moscow Ring Road, in the g…
$15,400
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
I will sell a house with all amenities in the picturesque village of Zabolotye, 20 minutes f…
$49,950
Leave a request
House in Zamastocca, Belarus
House
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 243 m²
For sale a cozy and spacious two-storey house in the agricultural town of Zamostochye. Centr…
$154,900
Leave a request
2 room house in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
18 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Mogilev direction, we are selling a summer cottage. The plo…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Link to the TikTok review Spacious residential building for sale in d. Obchak 15 km from the…
$106,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
• The house consists of 4 living rooms, kitchens, 2 bathrooms, boiler room, garage for 200 s…
$135,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Central water supply, local sewage, gas gas, good transport communication, there is a store.…
$26,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 179 m²
For sale a modern two-level cottage with a beautiful terrace in a picturesque place of the v…
$217,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
House for sale in Sinilo, near the sports complex "Stayki". Near the river Svisloch. A livel…
$35,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Pryvolny, Belarus
Cottage
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 285 m²
For sale is an excellent 2-storey house with a basement and 2 terraces in the immediate vici…
$176,500
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
For sale a cozy cottage surrounded by a forest, 12 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Mogil…
$36,900
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Cozy apartment building for sale. Gas is supplied to the house, a column (central water supp…
$34,500
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Location The house is located in Zabolotye, 20 km from Minsk in the Mogilev direction (15 mi…
$32,000
Leave a request
House in Pryvolny, Belarus
House
Pryvolny, Belarus
Area 230 m²
For sale a modern cottage at the address: Pos.Privolny, Yakuba Kolas str. 12 with a guest ho…
$213,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale house on the banks of the river Svisloch. A plot of 25 acres for the construction a…
$79,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 17 m²
For sale in a one-storey block residential building apartment (16.5 sq.m.) with two plots 2.…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy, two-level cottage, made of environmental material, 13 km. from Minsk. The plot is 6.95…
$28,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
The house is for sale at 13km. The blue of the Minsk region. A plot of 25 acres with a sligh…
$44,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 293 m²
A great way to achieve your dreams! Spacious house with great potential is for sale. This va…
$109,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Zamastocca, Belarus
Cottage
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Spacious three-level cottage for a large family: luxury and comfort on 25 acres of a well-gr…
$340,000
Leave a request
House in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the garden partnership "Our Spring Plus", located only 19 km from t…
$28,890
Leave a request
House in Apcak, Belarus
House
Apcak, Belarus
Area 88 m²
The living area is 88.2 m2, 1 living room 28.9 m2. The house has a spacious kitchen of 14 m2…
$44,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Give yourself and your children unforgettable memories of life in a village near the city. A…
$139,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go