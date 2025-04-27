Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

124 properties total found
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Premium Tanhouse adjacent to the forest is for sale in the prestigious closed Residential Co…
$420,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Ideal place for rest just 8 km from Moscow ❤️ For sale cottage 8 km from Moscow - convenienc…
$34,900
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 311 m²
We offer to purchase a spacious cottage with an excellent location!Home 90% ready in ag. Col…
$179,500
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in a closed cottage village Yasnaya Polyana!15 km from Minsk, Moscow directio…
$1,18M
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
The cottage is well located in the Kolodishchi district, surrounded by forests. On a quiet s…
$143,400
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale a land plot of 7.3 acres in the modern prestigious "Cottage village of Kolodishchi"…
$37,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 211 m²
For sale a new cottage in 2021 in the style of Chalet in Ag Kolodishchi in one of the most p…
$350,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale near the forest in the village of Lipova KolodaThe house is located in a secl…
$160,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
We sell in the Veteran Garden Association. The area of the plot is 5.85 acres. The places ar…
$15,900
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage vil…
$339,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Contract number with the agency 30/2-25 of 2025-02-25
$150,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 315 m²
For sale a cottage in the style of a chalet 314.8 square meters. m with a basement of 100 sq…
$249,990
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 279 m²
Exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage for sale in the prestigious cottage v…
$450,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage in the private part of the "Glebkovsk…
$200,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 371 m²
Sale of a cottage in a picturesque corner a.g. Kolodishchi, Mikhailov Kut Street. Cottage in…
$197,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level house in the village of Lip Deck on the s…
$150,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
For sale stylish cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$379,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
House for sale in the horticultural partnership Zeleny Bor (Moscow direction) 14 km from the…
$68,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Prestigious cottage in classic style with its garden of exclusive plants!Pay attention to th…
$365,000
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 240 m²
For sale is an excellent cottage in Gorodishche p., Gorodishchanskaya str., Moscow direction…
$90,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
In the agricultural town of Kolodishchi on the street. The gem is sold 2 unfinished houses (…
$185,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Your cozy corner by the forest is only 10 minutes from Minsk! Why is this sentence unique?✅…
$56,700
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
For sale cottage with a plot of 5.15 acres in 15 km from Minsk on the Moscow highway in the …
$10,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Noble house in classical style in p. Kolodishchi. Minsk region, Minsk district, 6 km from Mo…
$250,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale a new modern cottage, in a picturesque ecologically clean area, in a beautiful part…
$160,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
A magnificent cottage is for sale in the garden partnership "Oveshchevod", Moscow direction …
$55,777
4 bedroom house in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to your attention a magnificent two-level cottage in the rural settlement of Kolodi…
$235,000
