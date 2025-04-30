Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

cottages
33
townhouses
9
90 properties total found
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Good brick house with a spacious 9 acres plot. Successful layout: 3 bright rooms 19, 11 and …
$83,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Residential building in the center of Minsk, brick annex, roof-scifer, wooden windows, new e…
Price on request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Modern residential house on an individual project near the Sevostopol Park on the street. Sp…
$360,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 112 m²
An apartment building in Minsk!- The site is located in the private sector of the Partizan d…
$130,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
A great option for a large friendly family–an apartment in a townhouse built in 2000 with it…
$375,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 90 m²
For sale a house with a large plot in the Central district, microdistrict Novinki, Gagarina …
$120,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Blocked residential building with land for sale. Minsk, on Gorbatowa street. The house is wo…
$95,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 181 m²
For sale a bright and spacious brick house near the metro station Avtozavodskaya. 2 minutes …
$295,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 311 m²
Spacious 3-level brick house with all communications ❤️This house is the embodiment of comfo…
$229,900
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 431 m²
Spacious house with a garage, basement and bath (8,500 x 7,300 mm, log cabin 6,000 x 6,000 m…
$249,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 218 m²
For sale isolated half-house at the address 2nd Brest lane. Plot 4 acres. Form of ownership…
$165,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 329 m²
On the territory of the village in Minsk for sale residential house. Galo Street, where the …
$250,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale 4-room residential building in the Soviet district. The house is wooden, total area…
$99,900
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment in a blocked residential building (half house) on Altai street 111-1, wit…
$145,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 448 m²
3-storey house with luxurious renovation! ❤️ We have a unique offer for you - a three-storey…
$260,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Minsk, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention a 3-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the city …
$120,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 603 m²
For sale two-apartment blocked cottage on Sobinov street. Private property in the center of …
$495,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Tired of living in an apartment? We offer for sale a block residential house of 185.5 m2 wit…
$149,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 80 m²
For sale a land plot with a house 10 minutes walk from the metro station "Moskovskaya" - re…
$124,900
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 463 m²
A house in Minsk is always a great investment. Real estate in the capital always has many a…
$259,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 479 m²
A three-storey house for sale in Minsk. The total area of 480 m2, heating, plumbing, sewerag…
$295,000
7 bedroom house in Minsk, Belarus
7 bedroom house
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
In the center of Minsk, a half -house with a plot of 7 acres is sold in a prestigious area, …
Price on request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 378 m²
Cottage with a fully finished modern design repair! A worthy offer, for those who love natur…
$875,000
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale is a magnificent 3-level townhouse with a plot of land, located in the quiet privat…
$299,000
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Warm, brick house in Minsk (Pines), with central communications, ready to live. Compact, war…
$99,900
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
We offer to your attention a 3-room apartment in a blocked residential building in the city …
$120,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 589 m²
The cottage is located near the Sevastopol Park in the area of Volgogradskaya and Knorina st…
$638,349
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 607 m²
The layout of the house is as thought out as possible:On the first floor of this house there…
$1,35M
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 780 m²
An exclusive offer of analogues that you will not find! VIP cottage for sale on the street. …
$490,000
