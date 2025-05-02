Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

35 properties total found
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 188 m²
The house is in a picturesque place. e. silice Modern design, insulated facade, roof of Cana…
$100,000
3 bedroom house in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern version of a traditional single-level house with a functional arrangement of rooms …
$77,700
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
For sale a new unique cottage premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cottage villag…
$87,000
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
The house is in the center of Kosino Agrogorodka! Excellent location and layout of the house…
$115,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Country house near the ski center "Logoisk" ❤️Atmospheric two-level cottage of timber on a l…
$364,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
House
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A land plot with a residential house in ag is offered for sale. Gostilovichi Logoi district,…
$70,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 342 m²
Manor « Silichi » This hotel-type cottage is located in a picturesque location in the Logois…
$497,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house on the lake for sale! The corner house. The exit is straight to the water. The plot…
$45,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 261 m²
Townhouse sale with all furniture and appliances. - The territory is fenced, round-the-cloc…
$275,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 192 m²
For sale is a cozy and fully ready for year-round living house located in a modern horticult…
$129,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 258 m²
Cottage in ST "Veryagi" for year-round living 100% readiness with all communications 30 km f…
$140,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Your perfect place to relax and live in nature! We offer to your attention a cozy cottage in…
$33,000
House in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
House
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Land in private ownership - 14.15 acres in the village, which allows you to register and liv…
$67,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 115 m²
One-storey house for sale in ST "Landysh-2005" 28 km from MKAD Logoysk direction.Near the sk…
$95,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Cottage in Auhustova, Belarus
Cottage
Auhustova, Belarus
Area 443 m²
You will not find the best quality, you will not build it. Almost 600 k. conditional investe…
$279,900
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Cozy house for sale in a modern "ST Landysh 2005" in the style of Barnhouse. The house is th…
$145,000
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 74 m²
A house for sale for year-round living in ag. Kosino, Logoi district, 37 km from MKAD.The ho…
$84,000
1 bedroom house in Kosina, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Kosina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy house for sale in the picturesque agro-town of Kosino, located in the Logoi district of…
$45,000
House in Hastsilavichy, Belarus
House
Hastsilavichy, Belarus
Area 40 m²
House for sale in ag. Gostilovichi, 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Logoi direction.A…
$35,000
House in Auhustova, Belarus
House
Auhustova, Belarus
Area 57 m²
A house in the promising village of Augustovo, three kilometers from Logoysk.The cabin is in…
$27,900
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Residential house in agro-town❤️ Warm, cinder concrete apartment building.Address: Ag.Kosino…
$57,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 297 m²
The concept of the house is a stylish alternative to a cramped apartment with a bunch of nei…
$119,900
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 369 m²
Exclusive cottage in the club EcoVillage ❤️ Unique three-level cottage in a closed club vill…
$169,900
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
For sale a wonderful wooden house in the village Znamenka Logoi district.Great investment! F…
$93,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Picturesque place, Logoysky district, Ostroshitsky S/S, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, ST …
$87,000
House in Kosina, Belarus
House
Kosina, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The house is for sale for reconstruction in Ag. kosino- 14 km to Logoysk, 36 km to Minsk- As…
$16,900
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Belarusian Switzerland. For sale a modern efficient house in Belarusian Switzerland in the s…
$175,000
House in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
House
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
An unfinished preserved capital structure Minsk region, Logoysky district, Gaishche, 6A Pole…
$19,700
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Cottage for sale in D. Silici! Minsk region, Silici - distance from Minsk 27 km. In Silichy …
$39,500
Properties features in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus

