  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slonim, Belarus

16 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale house mansard type, located along the Sinnichkin. The house provides everything tha…
$89,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 185 m²
For sale a comfortable two-storey house on Vinogradova street (Ryshchitsy district) Slonim. …
$74,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on Kirova Street is for sale. The house has gas heating, central water, light, loc…
$10,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 99 m²
A solid, brick house with a spacious layout is sold. Total area of ​​99 sq. m., residential …
$28,000
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Warm one-storey brick house for sale. Leosheni. Total area -114 sq.m., residential-74, kitch…
$42,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
$68,000
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A 2-storey building is sold in elephant along Maxim Gorky Street. The total area of ​​the ho…
$47,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Half of the house on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street is for sale, opposite the new Shore shopping ce…
$12,000
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale residential house on Bagration lane 2015 built. Convenient and practical layout of …
$49,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in Slonim, 3rd Vilnius. Grodno region, Slonim district. One-storey house bui…
$8,802
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 95 m²
One-storey house on the banks of the Shara River on Vilenskaya Street (Lobazovka district) i…
$13,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 70 m²
One-storey residential house for sale. Soviet 4. The total area of the house is 69.9m2, resi…
$26,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 111 m²
For sale brick, two-level house with an area of 157 square meters., on Zagorodnaya street. T…
$65,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on the street is for sale. Vilna, consisting of two large rooms and one smaller, w…
$15,300
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
