  4. Residential complex MONTES BY MISSONI

Residential complex MONTES BY MISSONI

Kizilagac, Turkey
from
$926,436
VAT
13/11/2025
$926,436
13/11/2025
$2,66M
;
9
ID: 32874
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Kizilagac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kizilagac, Turkey

