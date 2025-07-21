  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  4. Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.

Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$704,004
BTC
8.3739862
ETH
438.9164211
USDT
696 037.7479744
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 27967
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum.

Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel.

The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury and vintage style, created in full accordance with the spirit and atmosphere of the region.

We offer you villas with a spacious kitchen living room, three bedrooms with two spacious terraces from which you can enjoy the wonders of Bodrum nature.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Private beach
  • BBQ areas
  • Open-air cinema
  • Shuttle service within the territory
  • 24/7 security
  • Cleaning services
  • 24-hour service

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$641,173
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Istanbul, Turkey
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$298,452
Residential complex Квартира возле моря в Алании
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$267,795
Residential complex Residential complex with fitness room, sauna, swimming pool, 600 metres to the sea, Mezitli, Mersin, Turkey
Kuzucubelen, Turkey
from
$80,402
Residential complex Modern residence near the lake, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$238,761
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$704,004
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Residential quarter Elegant luxury flats for sale in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$151,618
Why buy this flat in Alanya? -Location: located in the rapidly developing area in Alanya, walking distance to town and beach -Built according to three main principles, Quality, comfort and availability -Installment payment available and 3% discount on cash payment at once     These luxury fl…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Apartment building Apartments with Separate Jacuzzi and Bosphorus View in Beşiktaş
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$999,841
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Bosphorus View Apartments with Large Balcony and 500 Meters to Akmerkez in Beşiktaş, Istanbul The apartments for sale are located in Levent district of Beşiktaş. Levent is the financial center of Istanbul and is one of the highest land value areas of Istanbul with its high daily human traffi…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Show all Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Residential complex Furnished two-bedroom apartment in Yekta In + complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$138,352
Finishing options Finished
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 m2 with a glazed balcony. Layout: Separate kitchen Living room 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Glazed balcony Yekta In + is a residential complex with all amenities, located in a quiet area in the resort town of Mahmutlar, perfect for…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications