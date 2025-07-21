Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.

Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum.

Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel.

The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury and vintage style, created in full accordance with the spirit and atmosphere of the region.

We offer you villas with a spacious kitchen living room, three bedrooms with two spacious terraces from which you can enjoy the wonders of Bodrum nature.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Private beach

BBQ areas

Open-air cinema

Shuttle service within the territory

24/7 security

Cleaning services

24-hour service

