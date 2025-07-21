  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bodrum
  4. Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.

Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$700,490
BTC
8.3321918
ETH
436.7257976
USDT
692 563.8368868
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
18
Leave a request
ID: 27528
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Three-bedroom seafront villa in Gumusluk | Bodrum.

Surrounded by pine forests, right on the shore of the azure sea, this exclusive project on an area of ​​72,000 m2 offers a life at the level of a five-star hotel.

The project has 194 villas, each of which is the embodiment of luxury and vintage style, created in full accordance with the spirit and atmosphere of the region.

We offer you villas with a spacious kitchen living room, three bedrooms with two spacious terraces from which you can enjoy the wonders of Bodrum nature.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Private beach
  • BBQ areas
  • Open-air cinema
  • Shuttle service within the territory
  • 24/7 security
  • Cleaning services
  • 24-hour service

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Luxury Villa in İstanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$5,16M
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$850,000
Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,27M
Villa Marina Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$234,706
Villa Four bedroom triplex villa 700 meters from the sea.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$982,337
You are viewing
Villa Furnished three bedroom villas on the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$700,490
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Show all Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Villa Akbuk Bay Villas
Didim, Turkey
from
$331,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Newly Built 3-Bed Detached Villa For Sale in Akbuk-650m from the Beach 3 bedrooms, private pool, private garden and 650m from the sea in Akbuk. Excellent newly built detached villa for sale. It is located in the area of Akbuk, where low-rise detached villas with nature and sea views ar…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Show all Cottage Stone House
Cottage Stone House
Didim, Turkey
from
$561,619
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Stone-built Detached-style Cottage in Didim – Stunning Stone House For Sale in Turkey Situated within a large plot of land for privacy guaranteed, this stone-built cottage was originally constructed 14 years ago and is just 5 minutes walking distance away from the village centre of Greenh…
Developer
Polat Group
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Villa Villa in Didim
Didim, Turkey
from
$822,712
Finishing options Finished
1 real estate property 1
Villa for sale in Akbuk Didim -3 storey twin villa -250 m2 -3+1 -4 rooms -1 salon -3 bedrooms -3 bathrooms -chic terrace overlooking the sea -First line from the sea -The sea view will never close -There is a road in front of the house and the beach and the s…
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications