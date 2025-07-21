Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.

The Art of Modern Luxury in the Heart of Yalikavak | Bodrum.
Villas - an exclusive project of 10,300 m2, consisting of 10 villas, embodies the perfect balance of privacy, aesthetics and technological comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of the Aegean coast.
The project is located in Yalikavak, the pearl of the north-eastern coast of the Bodrum Peninsula. The unique landscape, green hills and breathtaking sea views create a feeling of complete harmony with nature.
Unification, architecture with character, views of the Aegean Sea, technology, high-quality materials and absolute privacy - all this makes the project a choice for both permanent residence and a full-fledged holiday.
Number of floors: 1
Number of bedrooms: 4+1
Number of bathrooms: 5+1
Total area of the villa: 396 m2 / 224 m2
Total area of the guest house: 42 m2
Each villa is a work of art and is completely ready for occupancy.
Everything is done at the highest level:
Near the project:
For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.