  4. Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.

Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,57M
18
ID: 27527
ID: 27527
Last update: 29/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The Art of Modern Luxury in the Heart of Yalikavak | Bodrum.

Villas - an exclusive project of 10,300 m2, consisting of 10 villas, embodies the perfect balance of privacy, aesthetics and technological comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of the Aegean coast.

The project is located in Yalikavak, the pearl of the north-eastern coast of the Bodrum Peninsula. The unique landscape, green hills and breathtaking sea views create a feeling of complete harmony with nature.

Unification, architecture with character, views of the Aegean Sea, technology, high-quality materials and absolute privacy - all this makes the project a choice for both permanent residence and a full-fledged holiday.

Number of floors: 1
Number of bedrooms: 4+1
Number of bathrooms: 5+1
Total area of ​​the villa: 396 m2 / 224 m2
Total area of ​​the guest house: 42 m2
Each villa is a work of art and is completely ready for occupancy.

Everything is done at the highest level:

  • Spacious ceilings 3.8 m
  • Private guest house (1+1)
  • Infinity pool with sea view
  • Sauna and mini-bar
  • Smart home system
  • Fireplace and barbecue area
  • Heated floors
  • Wardrobe
  • Franke kitchen appliances, including a wine cabinet and a two-chamber refrigerator.
  • Built-in wardrobes in all rooms
  • 24 hour video surveillance and security
  • Professional grounds maintenance service


Near the project:

  • Yalikavak Marina
  • World brand boutiques
  • World class restaurants
  • Bodrum city center just 25 minutes by car

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,57M
