Villa EXCLUSIVE furnished four bedroom villa in Bodrum.

The Art of Modern Luxury in the Heart of Yalikavak | Bodrum.

Villas - an exclusive project of 10,300 m2, consisting of 10 villas, embodies the perfect balance of privacy, aesthetics and technological comfort in one of the most prestigious areas of the Aegean coast.

The project is located in Yalikavak, the pearl of the north-eastern coast of the Bodrum Peninsula. The unique landscape, green hills and breathtaking sea views create a feeling of complete harmony with nature.

Unification, architecture with character, views of the Aegean Sea, technology, high-quality materials and absolute privacy - all this makes the project a choice for both permanent residence and a full-fledged holiday.

Number of floors: 1

Number of bedrooms: 4+1

Number of bathrooms: 5+1

Total area of ​​the villa: 396 m2 / 224 m2

Total area of ​​the guest house: 42 m2

Each villa is a work of art and is completely ready for occupancy.

Everything is done at the highest level:

Spacious ceilings 3.8 m

Private guest house (1+1)

Infinity pool with sea view

Sauna and mini-bar

Smart home system

Fireplace and barbecue area

Heated floors

Wardrobe

Franke kitchen appliances, including a wine cabinet and a two-chamber refrigerator.

Built-in wardrobes in all rooms

24 hour video surveillance and security

Professional grounds maintenance service



Near the project:

Yalikavak Marina

World brand boutiques

World class restaurants

Bodrum city center just 25 minutes by car

For more detailed information about this project, please call / write to us.