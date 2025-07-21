Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.

Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of Bodrum.
The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has a private beach with a pier.
Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 2
Number of bathrooms: 2
Large veranda
Spacious terrace
Air conditioning and heating system (VRF)
Distance to the sea: 450 meters
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.