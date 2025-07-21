Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.

Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum.

The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has a private beach with a pier.

Number of floors: 2

Number of bedrooms: 2

Number of bathrooms: 2

Large veranda

Spacious terrace

Air conditioning and heating system (VRF)

Distance to the sea: 450 meters

Infrastructure:

Shared infinity pool

Private beach - 450 m to the sea

300 meters to shops

Basketball court

Cafe/restaurant

Fitness room

Children's playground

