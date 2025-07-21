  1. Realting.com
Villa Two bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$525,000
13
ID: 27526
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom villa with panoramic sea views in a picturesque area of ​​Bodrum.

The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has a private beach with a pier.

Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 2
Number of bathrooms: 2

Large veranda
Spacious terrace
Air conditioning and heating system (VRF)

Distance to the sea: 450 meters

Infrastructure:

  • Shared infinity pool
  • Private beach - 450 m to the sea
  • 300 meters to shops
  • Basketball court
  • Cafe/restaurant
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playground

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

