Houses and homes for sale in Turkey

3 001 property total found
Castle 9 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 088 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000
Villa 4 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum. It h…
Villa 3 room villain Bitez, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Bitez, Turkey
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Caresse is the location that offers the most exclusive, luxurious service in Bodrum.  …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Villa 3 room villain Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Toslak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Toslak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 432,000
Villa near the sea with the possibility of obtaining VNZH Villa layout and amenities « Zera …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 5 room villain Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 224,500
Villa on the first coastline with the possibility of obtaining VNZ Villa layout and amenitie…
Villa Villain Istanbul, Turkey
Villa Villa
Istanbul, Turkey
Number of floors 1
€ 1,740,508
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 473,000
We present to your attention a penthouse apartment located on the fourth and fifth floors of…
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
We present to your attention two three-story villas located in an elite calm area of Tepe. T…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m² Number of floors 1
€ 229,014
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
4 room housein Aegean Region, Turkey
4 room house
Aegean Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 439,707
Luxury villa for sale directly from construction company – Aslanko Design & Constr…

Are houses in Turkey a profitable investment

Purchase of local villas, cottages and mansions really is a profitable investment. Those who buy them get an opportunity to rent out the purchased property at a high rate. Such an approach pays off the investment in 5-7 years. A good revenue can also be generated from the subsequent resale of housing — it goes without saying that the house prices in Turkey are growing by an average of 10% annually.

Houses for sale in Turkey — where to buy

The most popular regions for buying a villa or a cottage are traditionally considered to be the suburbs of major cities, such as Istanbul, Alanya and Antalya. These places have a well-developed infrastructure and resort areas within a walking distance. Mediterranean climate is another advantage of these cities.

The north of Turkey offers an array of options for those who prefer wet and cool weather. Cheap houses for sale in Turkey can be found in Trabzon, Amasra and Aban. There, local real estate is 1.5-2 times cheaper than housing in southern resorts.

How much do houses in Turkey cost on REALTING platform

Our platform offers an extensive choice of Turkish villas, cottages and townhouses. Their prices vary depending on the location, technical condition and land plots. The cheapest houses in Turkey are being sold in Alanya, where the price of a square metre is 1000 euros. Hatay and Kayseri have the same prices.

How to buy a house in Turkey

Foreign buyers can buy local housing in one of the following ways:

  • they can contact a realtor;
  • they can buy a house which was advertised;
  • they can find a property at auctions which arrange the sale of mortgaged villas and cottages.

The first option has proved to be the most reliable one. A realtor helps to buy a house in Turkey quickly, delivering inexperienced buyers from scam baiting. The specialist will also undertake the obligation to prepare the documents necessary for the purchase and sale agreement.

