Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Besiktas
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Besiktas, Turkey
Mansion 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 5
Historical Mansion for Sale in Istanbul Near the Bosphorus. The mansion in Besiktas Arnavutk…
€2,23M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Besiktas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Floor 5/5
Duplex Apartment at a Prime Location in Istanbul Besiktas. The apartment in Beşiktaş is loca…
€937,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir