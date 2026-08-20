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Houses for sale in Ortahisar, Turkey

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villas
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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Specially Designed Houses with Natural Gas Systems in Yalıncak Trabzon Duplex detached house…
$730,349
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Chic and Spacious Villas in a Complex in Ortahisar Trabzon The villas are situated in the Çu…
$344,919
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$704,886
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5 bedroom house in Ortahisar, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Houses in an Extensive Complex in Trabzon Ortahisar Elegant houses are located in t…
$739,609
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments with Terraces in Tranquil and Comfortable Area in Trabzon Yalıncak The apartments…
$413,494
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ortahisar, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in Trabzon Ortahisar, Surrounded by Nature and Within Walking Distance of th…
$950,264
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