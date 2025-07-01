Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Eastern Anatolia Region
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Iğdır
6
Iğdır
6
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Dereagzi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Dereagzi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
These villas are located in the Beylikduzu district of istanbul, an area known for its rapid…
$1,95M
Leave a request
House in Yesilbayir, Turkey
House
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living in the sought-after Yesilbayır Neighborhood in Dosemea…
$736,166
Leave a request
House in Yesilbayir, Turkey
House
Yesilbayir, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover stylish living in the serene area of Dosemealtı, Antalya, with these elegant apartm…
$139,211
Leave a request
TekceTekce
6 bedroom house in Camdibi, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Camdibi, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 356 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in Kocaeli. This exquisite property spans 356 m2…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: We offer you a comfortable duplex with a 2+1 layout located in the green Oba a…
$158,469
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: the new -Life -Lemoleclesteules of the Oblings…
$200,297
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor investmentWhat you get:Luxury villas in the mountains of Oba, Alanya.Abou…
$723,294
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you get: a modern Lux class project in the elite area both. On construction: the con…
$171,365
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you recall: apartment project, enemy. The construction of: began building constructi…
$166,914
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 6/11
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlyan Investigations, you will recover: Villupremiumlassaspan…
$555,267
Leave a request

Property types in Eastern Anatolia Region

townhouses

Properties features in Eastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go