Houses for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

16 properties total found
2 room house in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Новый клубный Жилой домBOUTIQUE by MarvistaПремиум качествоСдача в июле 2023 гВосьмиэтажный …
$63,743
Villa 4 bedrooms in Arslanli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arslanli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 4+1, 250m², €350,000Nestled in the tranquil city of Erdemli, Mersin, this e…
$398,394
Villa 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Floor 1
For those who appreciate solitude and calm, but at the same time, the proximity of urban inf…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas within Walking Distance of the Sea in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is one of the cities suitabl…
$567,562
Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$213,994
Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 9
Brand New Apartments within Hotel Concept Project in Mersin Mersin is the most sought-after …
$92,840
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4
In the cozy area of Mersin – Erdemli, with a comfortable infrastructure and comfortable beac…
Price on request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$155,757
4 bedroom house in Erdemli, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Prestigious Project in Erdemli Tömük Mersin is one of the most important po…
$421,077
Villa 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
ЖК "MARVISTA GLORIA"Где расположен наш уникальный проект?В 250 метрах от известных песчаных …
$219,686
Duplex 2 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Another interesting project of a residential complex in one of the most attractive parts of …
Price on request
2 room house in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
$67,158
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
A great offer for applicants for a spacious apartment in a residential complex near the sea.…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Ayaş Mersin The sea and nature-view villas are situated …
$379,278
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
For sale, a furnished duplex 4+1 is presented in the tourist center Mersin - Ayash. Duplex w…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 4+1, 250m², €415,000Immerse yourself in the serene elegance of this exquisi…
$472,381
