UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
Pylaia Municipal Unit
87
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Nea Kallikratia
62
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
61
Epanomi
55
Nea Triglia
49
Plagiari
47
Neoi Epivates
41
Asvestochori
39
Drymos
39
Peraia
38
Agia Triada
33
Nea Michaniona
31
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
29
Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit
26
Chalcedon
25
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
25
Chortiatis
24
Vasilika
24
Municipal unot of Polichni
17
Show more
Show less
Clear all
2 459 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
129 m²
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 129 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath
112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath
332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath
235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
9 Floor
€ 550,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms
73 m²
9 Floor
€ 300,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situa…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map