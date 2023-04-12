Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

Pylaia Municipal Unit
87
Municipal Unit of Evosmo
62
Nea Kallikratia
62
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
61
Epanomi
55
Nea Triglia
49
Plagiari
47
Neoi Epivates
41
Show more
2 459 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 129 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fifth floor …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 82,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
3 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
4 room housein triadi, Greece
4 room house
triadi, Greece
2 bath 332 m²
€ 850,000
Property Code: HPS3880 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €850.000 . This 332 sq. m. Hou…
3 room housein Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3879 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Macedonia Airport Area for €400.000 . This…
4 room housein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bath 235 m²
€ 670,000
Property Code: HPS3877 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Synoikismos Nomou 751 for €670.000 . Thi…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 23 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 93,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
3 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 9 Floor
€ 550,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
2 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 73 m² 9 Floor
€ 300,000
Ipoloipo kentrou Thessalonikis SALE Apartment 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 73,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
4 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 215,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale old construction. Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situa…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room townhousein Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room housein Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room house
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 280,000
Detached house with a garden is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village in front o…

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir