Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Croatia
Houses
Houses for sale in Croatia
Opcina Fazana
35
Opcina Marcana
27
Opcina Podstrana
27
Opcina Tar-Vabriga
27
Grad Vodnjan
26
Opcina Medulin
26
Opcina Svetvincenat
25
Vodnjan
25
Korcula
24
Grad Crikvenica
23
Crikvenica
22
Grad Labin
21
Grad Sveta Nedelja
18
Grad Vis
18
Dubrovnik
15
Opcina Vela Luka
14
Samobor
12
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete
9
Sesvete
9
City of Zagreb
5
House
Clear all
2 020 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zdrelac, Croatia
11
4
566 m²
1
Beautifull house ont the island of Pašman, 300 m from the sand beach. Market,restaurants and…
€520,000
Recommend
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage
Grabovac, Croatia
16
1 011 m²
2
I26534 Brajdić selo
€490,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Tar, Croatia
5
285 m²
1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
€1,19M
Recommend
3 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
3
350 m²
3
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house
Oprtalj, Croatia
4
320 m²
2
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room house with first coastline
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
3
297 m²
3
€900,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
3
94 m²
2
€350,000
Recommend
4 room house
Vucevica, Croatia
4
350 m²
3
€590,000
Recommend
3 room house with first coastline
Vrboska, Croatia
3
600 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage
Bosanci, Croatia
4
230 m²
1
Exclusive villa in nature, 230 m2 by the Kupa River with a pool and a large yard, 1,219 m2 T…
€110,000
Recommend
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Strmec, Croatia
4
1
140 m²
1
I26573 Stara Cesta
€335,000
Recommend
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9
216 m²
1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
€715,000
Recommend
9 room house
Kremena, Croatia
15
8
484 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
€1,90M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5
3
220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4
4
200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
4
2
240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3
3
163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
3
1
96 m²
TOWN OF KRK - Renovated stone house Excellent property located in the old town center of K…
€355,000
Recommend
9 room house with furniture, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
9
11
683 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Villa with swimming pool near the first beaches It was founded by the Roma…
€2,50M
Recommend
House with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Opcina Brckovljani, Croatia
450 m²
2
I26520 Ulica Bagrema
€975,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
3
200 m²
1
I26579 Višnjica
€450,000
Recommend
6 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
6
4
150 m²
Brač, Sutivan, detached house with a living area of 150 m2 on two floors, built on a plot of…
€680,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
15
15
1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
5
5
350 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
Recommend
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
3
264 m²
I26571 Pila
€969,000
Recommend
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
3
1
129 m²
Trogir, semi-detached house of 110 m², auxiliary building of 19 m², on two plots with a tota…
€249,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
3
3
240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
2
2
91 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
3
2
170 m²
1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Valbandon, Croatia
3
2
180 m²
ISTRIA, FAŽANA- Beautiful secluded villa with sea view! Fažana is a picturesque little fis…
€1,13M
Recommend
Property types in Croatia
villas
cottages
mansions
duplexes
Properties features in Croatia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
