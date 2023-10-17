Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Croatia

Opcina Fazana
35
Opcina Marcana
27
Opcina Podstrana
27
Opcina Tar-Vabriga
27
Grad Vodnjan
26
Opcina Medulin
26
Opcina Svetvincenat
25
Vodnjan
25
House To archive
2 020 properties total found
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Zdrelac, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Zdrelac, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautifull house ont the island of Pašman, 300 m from the sand beach. Market,restaurants and…
€520,000
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage in Grabovac, Croatia
9 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with storage
Grabovac, Croatia
Rooms 16
Area 1 011 m²
Number of floors 2
I26534 Brajdić selo
€490,000
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Tar, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Tar, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern perfectionism in Istria, Rogovići (Poreč) On the outskirts of the village, with lots …
€1,19M
3 room house in Podstrana, Croatia
3 room house
Podstrana, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
4 room house in Oprtalj, Croatia
4 room house
Oprtalj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,40M
3 room house with first coastline in Sipanska Luka, Croatia
3 room house with first coastline
Sipanska Luka, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 297 m²
Number of floors 3
€900,000
3 room house in Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
3 room house
Kastel Gomilica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€350,000
4 room house in Vucevica, Croatia
4 room house
Vucevica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
€590,000
3 room house with first coastline in Vrboska, Croatia
3 room house with first coastline
Vrboska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 600 m²
€1,50M
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage in Bosanci, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with storage
Bosanci, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive villa in nature, 230 m2 by the Kupa River with a pool and a large yard, 1,219 m2 T…
€110,000
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Strmec, Croatia
4 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Strmec, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
I26573 Stara Cesta
€335,000
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Sveti Juraj, Croatia
9 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Sveti Juraj, Croatia
Rooms 9
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
House with 4 apartments, sea view, 1st row to the sea, beach, 216 m2, Senj Not far from Senj…
€715,000
9 room house in Kremena, Croatia
9 room house
Kremena, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13626 Metkovic, Blace Detached house with an area of 483.55m2, built…
€1,90M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, MALINSKA - Stone villa near the sea Beautiful autochthonous villa of 220 m2…
€850,000
4 room house with sea view, with parking in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
4 room house with sea view, with parking
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury villa with a view of the sea On the g…
€1,27M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mjesni odbor Milcetici - Turcici - Zidarici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
ISLAND OF KRK - Luxury villa with modern design This unique villa is located in an excellen…
€1,22M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
TOWN OF KRK - Renovated stone house Excellent property located in the old town center of K…
€355,000
9 room house with furniture, with sea view in Porec, Croatia
9 room house with furniture, with sea view
Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
Area 683 m²
ISTRIA, POREČ - Villa with swimming pool near the first beaches It was founded by the Roma…
€2,50M
House with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Opcina Brckovljani, Croatia
House with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Opcina Brckovljani, Croatia
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
I26520 Ulica Bagrema
€975,000
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with Ownership document in Zagreb, Croatia
3 room house with balcony, with electricity, with Ownership document
Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
I26579 Višnjica
€450,000
6 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
6 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Sutivan, detached house with a living area of 150 m2 on two floors, built on a plot of…
€680,000
Villa 9 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 050 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13621 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Three luxurious detached newly built vil…
€3,90M
Villa 5 room villa in Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Veliko Brdo, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13622 Makarska, Veliko Brdo Luxury detached newly built villa with a…
€1,30M
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
3 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 264 m²
I26571 Pila
€969,000
3 room house in Trogir, Croatia
3 room house
Trogir, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Trogir, semi-detached house of 110 m², auxiliary building of 19 m², on two plots with a tota…
€249,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Linardici, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Linardici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
ISLAND OF KRK, wider area of the city of Krk - Luxury designer villa with a panoramic view o…
€1,50M
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with a beautiful sea view A beautiful luxury villa with…
€649,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kraj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kraj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, TKON - Luxury villa with an impressive sea view A beautiful luxury villa wi…
€1,75M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Valbandon, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Valbandon, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
ISTRIA, FAŽANA- Beautiful secluded villa with sea view! Fažana is a picturesque little fis…
€1,13M

Property types in Croatia

villas
cottages
mansions
duplexes

Properties features in Croatia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
