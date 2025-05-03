Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Croatia

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 320 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 320 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 320 m²
Attractive office space of 320 m² is available for rent, located on the 1st floor of a comme…
$4,720
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go