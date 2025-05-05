Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Opcina Dobrinj, Croatia

19 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
From the excellent offer of properties at the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in the developed a…
$1,12M
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale are four modern villas located in an idyllic setting in the interior of the island …
$737,574
4 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
At the Stan Grad Immobilien agency in Kvarner, an exceptional Mediterranean stone villa is f…
$1,65M
2 bedroom house in Soline, Croatia
2 bedroom house
Soline, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
From the extensive real estate offer of Stan Grad Immobilien, which prides itself on a wide …
$283,135
6 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
From the excellent real estate offer of our agency in the northern Adriatic, a modern touris…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Among the real estate offerings from Stan Grad Immobilien in the Croatian coastline, specifi…
$849,405
4 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
As part of our real estate offer in the charming Kvarner region on the island of Krk, we pre…
$996,635
6 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
At Stan Grad Immobilien agency in Kvarner, an exceptional Mediterranean urban villa built wi…
$1,30M
3 bedroom house in Silo, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Silo, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Among the real estate offerings of Stan Grad Immobilien in the advanced Kvarner region, a ro…
$1,45M
5 room house in Soline, Croatia
5 room house
Soline, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Island of Krk, HlapaA detached house with a gross area of 179.13 m², built in 1988, is for s…
$476,676
5 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Among the wide range of real estate on the northern Adriatic, the Stan Grad Immobilien agenc…
$1,09M
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
For sale are four modern villas located in an idyllic setting in the interior of the island …
$901,106
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
At Stan Grad Immobilien, a beautiful house perfect for relaxation in the region of Island Kr…
$1,70M
4 bedroom house in Dobrinj, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Among the quality real estate listings offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, this beautiful moder…
$849,405
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
From the excellent real estate offer of the Stan Grad Immobilien agency, we highlight a very…
$1,47M
3 room house in Dobrinj, Croatia
3 room house
Dobrinj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
I29264 Hlapa
$542,502
4 room house in Gabonjin, Croatia
4 room house
Gabonjin, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with a net usable area of 98 m2 on a plot of 276 m2. It is located in the inter…
$719,650
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale are four modern villas located in an idyllic setting in the interior of the island …
$683,244
3 bedroom house in Kras, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kras, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale are four modern villas located in an idyllic setting in the interior of the island …
$741,417
