Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of residential properties in Croatia

2 properties total found
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Icici, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
OPATIJA, IČIĆI - larger house 400m2 with garden near the beach for long-term rent, sea view …
€3,000
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Opcina Sukosan, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
PAŠMAN ISLAND, ŽDRELAC - Luxury stone villa with pool for long-term rent Beautiful luxury …
€415,000
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir