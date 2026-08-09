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Houses for sale in Krk, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
ID CODE: 139-84
$1,09M
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
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