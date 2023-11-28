Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Krk
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Krk, Croatia

3 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury house with a garden and a view of the sea In the very center and old …
€950,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Krk, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
CITY OF KRK - Luxury villa with swimming pool New modern urban villa of 180 m2 consists of a…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Krk, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Krk, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13409 Krk, luxury villa A unique luxury villa of 450 m2 on a plot of…
Price on request
