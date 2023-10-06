Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk Region

Residential properties for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Barysaw
242
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
134
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
117
Sluck
112
Salihorsk
74
Borovlyany
68
Kalodishchy
64
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
62
3 110 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Asipavicy, Belarus
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Asipavicy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Agriestate for sale for recreation, accommodation, investment, agritourism with a plot of 60…
€188,690
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture in Zhodzina, Belarus
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/9
€59,736
4 room apartment with furniture in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
4 room apartment with furniture
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Military Town, d. 8. ➜For sale …
€28,351
4 room apartment with basement in Vileyka, Belarus
4 room apartment with basement
Vileyka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€34,988
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
€42,574
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/9
€39,350
3 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
€36,031
1 room apartment in Valievacy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Valievacy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/4
€14,223
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with with repair in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with with repair
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
€91,975
House with furniture, with garden, with bath house in Zaslawye, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden, with bath house
Zaslawye, Belarus
Area 131 m²
€84,389
House with bath house in Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
€14,223
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
€270,234
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo in Sluck, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo
Sluck, Belarus
Area 74 m²
€37,928
House with garage, with garden, with bath house in Lahoysk, Belarus
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Lahoysk, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Buy a house on a spacious plot in Logoisk Address: Logoysk, Yanka Kupala str. ്Sale of a hou…
€56,797
House new building in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House new building
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
An excellent house 25 minutes from Minsk, where you can relax from the city with your soul a…
€52,056
House with furniture, with garden in Sluck, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden
Sluck, Belarus
Area 199 m²
For sale two-story finished house in. Slutske! Address: Slutsk, st. Dobroselskaya ⁇ 知 Abo…
€52,056
House with greenhouse in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with greenhouse
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Great brick house with good layout! Address: Krinitsa, Zavadsky St. 武utny brick house with …
€51,676
House in Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
New two-level house in a picturesque village. Galimians! Address: d. Galimtsy, st. Central …
€47,315
House with garage in Sluck, Belarus
House with garage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 119 m²
€42,574
House in Zhodzina, Belarus
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 44 m²
House with a plot for reconstruction in Zhodino  Address: Zhodino, st. Tchaikovsky 武 知Hous…
€35,984
House in Dory, Belarus
House
Dory, Belarus
Area 74 m²
€26,455
House with landscape design in Harodzki, Belarus
House with landscape design
Harodzki, Belarus
Area 65 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ag. Towns, Zarechnaya str ⁇ ҡUnique offer - a cozy house …
€25,506
House with furniture in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with furniture
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Residential building for sale in the village. Pink! Address: d. Pink ✔武 Excellent two-level…
€22,662
House in Hajna, Belarus
House
Hajna, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ag. Guyana, per. Vorozhbitova. ⁇ ҡPresent to your attenti…
€21,714
House with garden, with greenhouse in Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with garden, with greenhouse
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a strong house in the village of Kolodniki! Address: d. Kolodniki, st. Dachnaya ➜ ➜…
€21,334
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house in Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
Area 586 m²
€330,919
House with bath house in Klinok, Belarus
House with bath house
Klinok, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Ready-made country house in a picturesque place. Address: d. Klinok, st. Youth.   ➜ Comforta…
€20,765
House in Haradok, Belarus
House
Haradok, Belarus
Area 56 m²
The house is completely renovated in 2023 and is waiting for its new owners !!!  Address: ag…
€17,921
House with landscape design, with gazebo in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with landscape design, with gazebo
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
€16,973
House with bath house in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House with bath house
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
€16,973

