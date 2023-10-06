UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk Region
Residential properties for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Barysaw
242
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
134
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
117
Sluck
112
Salihorsk
74
Borovlyany
68
Kalodishchy
64
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
62
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet
59
Zhodzina
54
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
52
Maladzyechna
49
Sacki sielski Saviet
45
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
42
Rakauski sielski Saviet
42
Fanipalski sielski Saviet
38
Smalyavichy
35
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
33
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
30
Haranski sielski Saviet
28
Show more
Show less
Clear all
3 110 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Asipavicy, Belarus
7
2
270 m²
2
Agriestate for sale for recreation, accommodation, investment, agritourism with a plot of 60…
€188,690
1
Recommend
4 room apartment with intercom, with furniture
Zhodzina, Belarus
4
87 m²
4/9
€59,736
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
4
84 m²
2/2
Spacious 4 bedroom apartment Address: gp. Pleshchenitsy, st. Military Town, d. 8. ➜For sale …
€28,351
Recommend
4 room apartment with basement
Vileyka, Belarus
4
80 m²
1/5
€34,988
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3
69 m²
1/2
€42,574
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with metallicheskaya dver
Barysaw, Belarus
3
64 m²
2/9
€39,350
Recommend
3 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
3
63 m²
1/9
€36,031
Recommend
1 room apartment
Valievacy, Belarus
1
31 m²
1/4
€14,223
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with with repair
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4
139 m²
2
€91,975
Recommend
House with furniture, with garden, with bath house
Zaslawye, Belarus
131 m²
€84,389
Recommend
House with bath house
Ihruskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€14,223
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with garage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
547 m²
€270,234
Recommend
House with garage, with garden, with gazebo
Sluck, Belarus
74 m²
€37,928
Recommend
House with garage, with garden, with bath house
Lahoysk, Belarus
74 m²
Buy a house on a spacious plot in Logoisk Address: Logoysk, Yanka Kupala str. ്Sale of a hou…
€56,797
Recommend
House new building
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
An excellent house 25 minutes from Minsk, where you can relax from the city with your soul a…
€52,056
Recommend
House with furniture, with garden
Sluck, Belarus
199 m²
For sale two-story finished house in. Slutske! Address: Slutsk, st. Dobroselskaya ⁇ 知 Abo…
€52,056
Recommend
House with greenhouse
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
Great brick house with good layout! Address: Krinitsa, Zavadsky St. 武utny brick house with …
€51,676
Recommend
House
Ivianiecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
New two-level house in a picturesque village. Galimians! Address: d. Galimtsy, st. Central …
€47,315
Recommend
House with garage
Sluck, Belarus
119 m²
€42,574
Recommend
House
Zhodzina, Belarus
44 m²
House with a plot for reconstruction in Zhodino Address: Zhodino, st. Tchaikovsky 武 知Hous…
€35,984
Recommend
House
Dory, Belarus
74 m²
€26,455
Recommend
House with landscape design
Harodzki, Belarus
65 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ag. Towns, Zarechnaya str ⁇ ҡUnique offer - a cozy house …
€25,506
Recommend
House with furniture
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
Residential building for sale in the village. Pink! Address: d. Pink ✔武 Excellent two-level…
€22,662
Recommend
House
Hajna, Belarus
47 m²
It's time to buy a house Address: ag. Guyana, per. Vorozhbitova. ⁇ ҡPresent to your attenti…
€21,714
Recommend
House with garden, with greenhouse
Nieharelski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
For sale a strong house in the village of Kolodniki! Address: d. Kolodniki, st. Dachnaya ➜ ➜…
€21,334
Recommend
Cottage with garage, with garden, with bath house
Siomkava, Belarus
586 m²
€330,919
Recommend
House with bath house
Klinok, Belarus
76 m²
Ready-made country house in a picturesque place. Address: d. Klinok, st. Youth. ➜ Comforta…
€20,765
Recommend
House
Haradok, Belarus
56 m²
The house is completely renovated in 2023 and is waiting for its new owners !!! Address: ag…
€17,921
Recommend
House with landscape design, with gazebo
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
€16,973
Recommend
House with bath house
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€16,973
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Minsk Region
apartments
houses
Properties features in Minsk Region, Belarus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL