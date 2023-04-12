Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
Houses
Houses for sale in Belarus
villas
4
cottages
698
townhouses
41
House
5 033 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 136,492
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
House
Zapollie, Belarus
1 bath
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,482
House for sale in a.g. Zapole, Chervensky district, Minsk region from MKAD 21 km or 15 min b…
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,803
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
187 m²
€ 174,051
VIP-COTTES with competent layout and a finished log bath, in the village. Khodakovo, 15 acre…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
288 m²
€ 87,025
Promising house in the village of Degtyany, Uzden district, Minsk region I present to your a…
House
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
230 m²
€ 57,712
An incomplete structure built according to an individual project in the village of Strelec-2…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
167 m²
€ 54,872
House for year-round residence in ST "NADEZHDA-METZ", Rakovsky s / s, Volozhinsky district,…
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
100 m²
€ 70,536
Townhouse within Minsk is a 10-minute walk from Malinovka metro station ( according to the d…
House
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 182,295
If you like fresh forest air, wake up to the singing of forest birds, but at the same time l…
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 81,529
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
168 m²
€ 114,507
Lot 7076. For sale a manzard-type country residential building, built in 2018 for a cozy fam…
House
Astrasyckaharadocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 43,055
House for sale and land in d. Keychains ( next to the ag. Ostroshitsky town ) For sale a res…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,436
On sale an incomplete canned capital structure on the street. Yana Chechota! * Walls: the bl…
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,405
On sale a summer house in the village. Midnight. * Area: total – 52 sq.m. * Windows: wooden;…
5 room house
Karobcycy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 114,507
On sale a cozy house in the village. Korobchitsy, Grushevaya St., with a new modern repair i…
House
Brest, Belarus
214 m²
€ 272,069
Lot 7069. In the eastern part of Brest, a very unusual object is sold, the analogue of which…
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 229,014
Cottage in ST Borovaya 2km from MKAD! Area 382.7 sq.m, kitchen 20.5 sq.m. FBS Founda…
House
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
205 m²
€ 146,569
Cottage in ST Borovaya 2km from MKAD! Area 205.2 sq.m, kitchen 8.2 sq.m. FBS Foundation blo…
House
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 90,690
For sale a new large cozy one-story Art Nouveau frame house in the Minsk region! Desc…
House
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
264 m²
€ 65,498
A picturesque summer house for sale in ST "Berez" ( 12 km from MKAD )! Located in a beautifu…
House
Borovlyany, Belarus
300 m²
€ 134,660
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 5,954
House
Lahoza, Belarus
123 m²
€ 108,919
House
Barysaw, Belarus
91 m²
€ 54,047
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 42,597
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich. 武ap …
House
Samachvalavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 24,642
House
Sluck, Belarus
60 m²
€ 21,527
Sale of a house in. Slutske Address: g. Slutsk, 1st per. Red 武 Logging green house in the c…
House
Vileyka, Belarus
61 m²
€ 10,901
House
Krajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 6,321
