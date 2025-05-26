  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$254,018
BTC
3.0214969
ETH
158.3695692
USDT
251 143.9376338
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
ID: 33178
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 3471
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 16/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom loft penthouses of 70 m² + 35 m² roof terrace.

The ground floor
contains a living room with access to a balcony, a kitchen area, one bedroom, and a bathroom.
The second level
loft contains a second bedroom with sea views and a second bathroom.

Access to the spacious roof terrace is through the shared entrance.

The apartments are fully finished to a high standard, with a full kitchen set and fixtures, as well as a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.

The complex is located in the Esentepe district on a hillside, 300 meters from the sea. The beach, supermarket, and restaurant are within walking distance, and Kyrenia is just a 20-minute drive away.

Completion date: delivered

View the apartment you're interested in online and purchase it remotely!

Infrastructure:

  • Large outdoor swimming pool
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • SPA
  • Hammam and sauna
  • Gym
  • Café bar
  • Landscaping

Key features:

  • Cozy living room
  • Bedrooms with built-in wardrobes
  • Ceramic tiled floors in the living room
  • American-style sliding doors
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • Panoramic double-glazed windows
  • Solar panels for hot water
  • Electronic water pressure control system for taps
  • Water consumption control via smart card system
  • 2-ton water storage tank
  • Car parking

Purchase this apartment and receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all complimentary from the company!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
