Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.

Two-bedroom loft penthouses of 70 m² + 35 m² roof terrace.

The ground floor

contains a living room with access to a balcony, a kitchen area, one bedroom, and a bathroom.

The second level

loft contains a second bedroom with sea views and a second bathroom.

Access to the spacious roof terrace is through the shared entrance.

The apartments are fully finished to a high standard, with a full kitchen set and fixtures, as well as a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.

The complex is located in the Esentepe district on a hillside, 300 meters from the sea. The beach, supermarket, and restaurant are within walking distance, and Kyrenia is just a 20-minute drive away.

Completion date: delivered

View the apartment you're interested in online and purchase it remotely!

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor swimming pool

Indoor swimming pool

SPA

Hammam and sauna

Gym

Café bar

Landscaping

Key features:

Cozy living room

Bedrooms with built-in wardrobes

Ceramic tiled floors in the living room

American-style sliding doors

Fully equipped bathroom

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Solar panels for hot water

Electronic water pressure control system for taps

Water consumption control via smart card system

2-ton water storage tank

Car parking

Purchase this apartment and receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all complimentary from the company!