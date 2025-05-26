Residential complex Two-bedroom penthouse lofts at Lanai Homes.

Two-bedroom loft penthouses of 70 m² + 35 m² roof terrace.
The ground floor
contains a living room with access to a balcony, a kitchen area, one bedroom, and a bathroom.
The second level
loft contains a second bedroom with sea views and a second bathroom.
Access to the spacious roof terrace is through the shared entrance.
The apartments are fully finished to a high standard, with a full kitchen set and fixtures, as well as a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.
The complex is located in the Esentepe district on a hillside, 300 meters from the sea. The beach, supermarket, and restaurant are within walking distance, and Kyrenia is just a 20-minute drive away.
Completion date: delivered
View the apartment you're interested in online and purchase it remotely!
Infrastructure:
Key features:
Purchase this apartment and receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family, all complimentary from the company!