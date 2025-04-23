  1. Realting.com
Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
$184,413
ID: 25484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Русский Русский

🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝

Perfection of life in luxury style

LA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural views and first-class infrastructure.

Exclusive residential complex with five-star resort infrastructure

The project includes 36 unique residential blocks and 400 exclusive residences of various formats.
🏡Elegant bungalows and spacious villas
🏡Modern apartments with panoramic views
🏡Loft and Duplex villas with designer interiors
🏡Grand Studios – compact luxury with maximum convenience

Perfect location

📍Famagusta / Tatlisu – a unique combination of seascapes, vineyards and park areas
🌊First line of the sea
🚤Own marina for yacht owners
🌿8 km of landscape parks
🍷Own winery and vineyards

Great residences for every taste

  • 2+1 Villa - 267 m2

  • 2+1 Deluxe - 116 m2

  • 3+1 Loft - 146 m2

  • 3+1 Duplex Villa – 444 m2

  • 1+1 Deluxe - 131 m2

  • Grand Studio - 49 m2

Premium architecture and impeccable technology

🏗Modern design and high-quality finishing
🌟Panoramic windows with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea
🏡Ergonomic and spacious layouts
🚗Parking areas for all residents
💎Clean finish from the developer with premium materials

Space for living and recreation

💎Hotel with 180 rooms with 5★ service
💎World-class Wellness Centre
💎5 gourmet restaurants
💎Medical Center without surgical intervention
💎Open amphitheatre for 500 seats
💎Author's cocktail bar
💎Vineyards and private winery

Interest-free installments:

📆Project delivery - December 2027
💰Initial contribution - 40%
💳60% – interest-free installments before receiving keys
💎Personal discounts depending on the payment plan

LA Casalia VIP is not just a home, but a philosophy of luxury life.
📞We will tell you all about buying property on the island. Write or call us, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya

