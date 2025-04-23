Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya

🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝
Perfection of life in luxury style
LA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural views and first-class infrastructure.
Exclusive residential complex with five-star resort infrastructure
The project includes 36 unique residential blocks and 400 exclusive residences of various formats.
🏡Elegant bungalows and spacious villas
🏡Modern apartments with panoramic views
🏡Loft and Duplex villas with designer interiors
🏡Grand Studios – compact luxury with maximum convenience
Perfect location
📍Famagusta / Tatlisu – a unique combination of seascapes, vineyards and park areas
🌊First line of the sea
🚤Own marina for yacht owners
🌿8 km of landscape parks
🍷Own winery and vineyards
Great residences for every taste
2+1 Villa - 267 m2
2+1 Deluxe - 116 m2
3+1 Loft - 146 m2
3+1 Duplex Villa – 444 m2
1+1 Deluxe - 131 m2
Grand Studio - 49 m2
Premium architecture and impeccable technology
🏗Modern design and high-quality finishing
🌟Panoramic windows with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea
🏡Ergonomic and spacious layouts
🚗Parking areas for all residents
💎Clean finish from the developer with premium materials
Space for living and recreation
💎Hotel with 180 rooms with 5★ service
💎World-class Wellness Centre
💎5 gourmet restaurants
💎Medical Center without surgical intervention
💎Open amphitheatre for 500 seats
💎Author's cocktail bar
💎Vineyards and private winery
Interest-free installments:
📆Project delivery - December 2027
💰Initial contribution - 40%
💳60% – interest-free installments before receiving keys
💎Personal discounts depending on the payment plan
LA Casalia VIP is not just a home, but a philosophy of luxury life.
