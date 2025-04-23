Residential complex LA CASALIA VIP - Elitnyy proekt na beregu Sredizemnogo morya

🏝 LA CASALIA VIP - Elite project on the Mediterranean coast 🏝

Perfection of life in luxury style

LA Casalia VIP is a new level of prestige, comfort and refined taste. Located in the picturesque Famagusta/Tatlisu area, this elite complex combines exquisite architecture, magnificent natural views and first-class infrastructure.

Exclusive residential complex with five-star resort infrastructure

The project includes 36 unique residential blocks and 400 exclusive residences of various formats.

🏡Elegant bungalows and spacious villas

🏡Modern apartments with panoramic views

🏡Loft and Duplex villas with designer interiors

🏡Grand Studios – compact luxury with maximum convenience

Perfect location

📍Famagusta / Tatlisu – a unique combination of seascapes, vineyards and park areas

🌊First line of the sea

🚤Own marina for yacht owners

🌿8 km of landscape parks

🍷Own winery and vineyards

Great residences for every taste

2+1 Villa - 267 m2

2+1 Deluxe - 116 m2

3+1 Loft - 146 m2

3+1 Duplex Villa – 444 m2

1+1 Deluxe - 131 m2

Grand Studio - 49 m2

Premium architecture and impeccable technology

🏗Modern design and high-quality finishing

🌟Panoramic windows with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea

🏡Ergonomic and spacious layouts

🚗Parking areas for all residents

💎Clean finish from the developer with premium materials

Space for living and recreation

💎Hotel with 180 rooms with 5★ service

💎World-class Wellness Centre

💎5 gourmet restaurants

💎Medical Center without surgical intervention

💎Open amphitheatre for 500 seats

💎Author's cocktail bar

💎Vineyards and private winery

Interest-free installments:

📆Project delivery - December 2027

💰Initial contribution - 40%

💳60% – interest-free installments before receiving keys

💎Personal discounts depending on the payment plan

LA Casalia VIP is not just a home, but a philosophy of luxury life.

