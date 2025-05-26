  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Villa YESILTEPE VILLA

Villa YESILTEPE VILLA

Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$523,074
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Ftericha

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

PAYMENT PLAN

60%DOWN PAYMENT

40%INTEREST FREE INSTALLMENTS IN 48 MONTHS

Location on the map

Ftericha, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$1,02M
Villa Amazing 3 Room Villa in Cyprus/Mağusa
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
from
$242,533
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$471,592
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$395,272
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$893,154
You are viewing
Villa YESILTEPE VILLA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$523,074
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Cottage village Eksklyuzivnyy zhiloy kompleks s villami i bungalo v Esentepe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$274,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Exclusive residential complex with villas and bungalows at the price of an apartment (in Esentepe)About the project:The complex consists of 20 unique villas and bungalows located on a natural hill, which provides stunning views and privacy. The villas on the second line are higher than the b…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Villa Cheap 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Nicosia
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$199,823
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID: CP-804 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia  Distance to Lefkoşa- 17 km Ercan Airport – 30 km AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Cottage village Ambiance
Cottage village Ambiance
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,757
The year of construction 2023
New premium residential complex in Tatlis The new project « Ambiance » combines urban style and true elegance, home comfort and modern setting. The complex will be located on a vast territory of 21,190 m2, 900 m from the sea. The advantage of the complex is also a large number of landscape…
Agency
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications