Residential complex Hive Villas

Ready-to-move-in villas with sea views in one of Kyrenia’s finest areas

About the Region — Ozanköy, North Cyprus 📍

Ozanköy, located just 5 km east of Kyrenia, is considered one of the most beautiful and authentic villages in North Cyprus. The area perfectly blends nature, history, and traditional Cypriot lifestyle.

🌄 Ozanköy offers one of the best panoramic views of Bellapais Abbey and is famous for its large gardens filled with olive, carob, and lemon trees. Situated at the edge of the Kyrenia mountain range, the village enjoys fresh air and breathtaking scenery.

🌿 Traditional houses reflect the old Cypriot way of life. Property owners are attracted by the calm atmosphere, natural surroundings, and proximity to Kyrenia’s full infrastructure.

About Hive Villas ✨

Hive Villas is a completed boutique project of 8 exclusive villas, ideal for both comfortable living and high-return investment.

Project Status

✅ Completed — ready for key handover

Project Overview 📊

• Total villas: 8

• All villas feature sea views 🌊

• English School of Kyrenia — 0.5 km

• Hotel — 1 km

• Blue Flag beach — 1 km

• Cafés, restaurants, markets — 0.5 km

Villa Types 🏠

Type A — Exclusive Duplex Villa (4 units)

• Covered area: 305 m²

• Plot size: 500–575 m²

• Prices: GBP 575,000 – GBP 650,000

Type B — Exclusive Duplex Villa (4 units)

• Covered area: 305 m²

• Plot size: 500–575 m²

• Prices: GBP 575,000 – GBP 625,000

Facilities & Features 🏊‍♂️

• Private swimming pool 4×8 m

• BBQ area & garden kitchen

• Landscaped gardens

• Separate laundry room

Layout Highlights 🛏

✔ all bedrooms are Master Bedrooms (En-Suite)

✔ terraces for every bedroom

✔ 1 bedroom on the ground floor

✔ 3 bedrooms on the upper floor

✔ additional terraces and utility spaces

Investment Advantages 💎

✔ expected value increase of 25–30%

✔ high rental income potential

✔ professional Property Management (long-term rental)

✔ resale permitted at any time

✔ estimated rental income:

GBP 5,000 per month × 12 months

Payment Plan 💷

Reservation

• 2 weeks — GBP 5,000

• 3 weeks — GBP 10,000

Payment Options

• 100% payment + key handover 🔑

• 50% down payment + 50% balance

payable within up to 6 months

Hive Villas offers 🌅

✔ completed villas

✔ prestigious Kyrenia location

✔ panoramic sea views

✔ strong investment potential

📩 Contact us today to receive floor plans, updated prices, and arrange a viewing.